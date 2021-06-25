RHOBH star Erika Jayne accused of selling assets, refusing to turn over financial records

Erika Jayne is accused of withholding key documents in the ongoing legal case. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is in hot water with the courts for allegedly refusing to turn over financial documents in the ongoing legal case against estranged husband Tom Girardi.

Just one month after Erika shockingly filed for divorce from Tom, he and his law firm Girardi Keese was sued for allegedly embezzling funds from victims of a 2018 plane crash. The claims are that millions of dollars that should have gone to the victims’ families were instead used to fund Tom and Erika’s lavish lifestyle.

A sum of $20 million was reportedly transferred from Girardi Keese to various businesses owned by Erika. Furthermore, one of the businesses in question, Pretty Mess Inc. is said to have been created after news broke about the embezzlement scandal — as noted by the trustee’s special litigation counsel. And now things are getting worse for Erika.

A motion was filed on Wednesday by creditors in Tom’s bankruptcy case accusing the Beverly Hills Housewife of refusing to turn over important documents including bank statements to the trustee in charge of investigating Tom’s assets.

Erika Jayne refuses to turn over key documents

A copy of the recently filed motion was obtained by People and in it a request was reportedly made to Erika’s accountant, Michael Ullman, to produce several key documents needed for the investigation.

Some of the requested documents include pay stubs, bank statements, receipts “and all communications between Ullman and Erika’s divorce attorney, Larry Ginsburg.”

However, according to the document, “Erika has refused to provide access to her management company, her CPA which also houses her management company, any books, and records of EJ Global or any of her affiliated companies.”

“As each day goes by, Erika has been publicly dissipating community assets by selling her clothes on public websites, flaunting large jewels on social media and on television, and has done nothing to assist in return structured firm payments being made to her instead of the firm by the California lottery, notwithstanding she was contacted through counsel over twelve days ago,” the document continued.

Trustee says Erika Jayne is not cooperating

The motion against the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star went on to make more damaging claims against her.

One claim is that Erika used her companies to hide assets, and has “blocked access to Ullman while continuing to show off public displays of wealth.”

The document alleges that “At every turn, Erika has used the glam to continue to aid and abet this sham transactions that have been occurring with respect to large transfers of assets from the [Girardi Keese] to Erika,” it says. “Moreover, the Trustee has received zero cooperation from Erika which is constant [sic] with someone hiding assets.”

The trustees are now said to be worried that the 49-year old will spend the funds that it’s claimed were transferred to her from Girardi Keese.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.