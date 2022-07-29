RHOBH: Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais call out costars for ignoring Erika Jayne’s drunken antics

RHOBH Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais call out costars for enabling Erika Jayne’s drunken behavior. Pic Credit: @Garcelle/Instagram

Erika Jayne has been a drunk mess so far on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais are calling out their costars for enabling her by ignoring Erika Jayne’s drunken antics.

On the latest episode of the show, titled Beverly Hills Black Out, Erika had trouble sitting upright and was even slurring her words at some point.

During the holiday party where all of this went down, Kathy Hilton told some of the women that Erika was, “Out of control.”

Garcelle had also said multiple times that Erika had a problem. She even told the Pretty Mess singer to her face, that she shouldn’t be mixing her antidepressants with alcohol. At that time, Garcelle was calling Erika out for cursing at her teenage son, Jax in a drunken fit.

Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais told the cameras of the Bravo After Show that their co-stars were not being good friends to Erika.

Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais agree that their costars are not being real friends to Erika Jayne

@queensofbravo posted on Instagram a clip of the two friends commenting on their costars attitude towards Erika’s unraveling.

Garcelle said looking at Sutton, “You would say something to me.” To which the southern belle replied, “I would say Garcelle, what in the hell? You look like a disaster area. And we got to get this together.”

She said she wouldn’t pass it as Garcelle is just having fun. She would call her out if she was being a sloppy drunk all the time.

Garcelle nodded and added, “Well that’s what we would wish the other women would say.” Both ladies said that the other girls are closer to Erika, while Sutton did air quotes when she said the word “friends.”

She bluntly said, “I don’t think they necessarily look like her great friends.”

It’s ironic because Erika Jayne hinted during the episode, that Garcelle is not really part of their clique.

Viewers call out Kyle Richards’ hypocrisy for making excuses for Erika’s inebriated behavior

Kyle Richards, the last standing OG of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has made multiple excuses for Erika’s bad behavior. She said she is happy to see Erika putting her walls down and being more fun and open. She said that Erika deserves to be cut a break.

Garcelle called her out for it at Diana’s Holiday party saying, “You can give her a break, I don’t have to give her a break.”

Viewers called out Kyle Richards on her hypocrisy when it comes to Erika Jayne’s drinking.

@CocoGirlCouture said, “Hypocrite much @KyleRichards?”

Another viewer tweeted, “Kyle Richards called out her sisters Kim ALCOHOLISM years ago. She used her sisters struggles AS HER OWN STORYLINE. She has the BALLS to tell Garcelle to give Erika a pass on [mixing alcohol and pills] including violating her teenager.. Kyle is useless.”

@LindaHalpin14/Twitter

Kyle was called out by another viewer for being a hypocrite, this time because she said Sutton makes it all about herself. @BobSlatten shared a video and said,”@KyleRichards once again oblivious to the effing hypocrite that she is.”

The OG Housewife has been under fire a lot recently and has even responded to claims that she is being fired.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.