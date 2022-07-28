Kyle Richards blasted over ‘drinking problem’ comments on RHOBH

Kyle Richards gets dragged on Twitter for her remarks on drinking problems. Pic credit: @kylerichards18/Instagram

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Kyle Richards has had a rough season in the court of public opinion. Bravo fans are not standing behind her as they usually do, and some are even turning on her.

Kyle has been criticized heavily on social media for many reasons. Viewers are not happy with the way she handled the issues between friend Sutton Stracke and newbie Diana Jenkins, who have feuded all season.

When Kyle accused Sutton of lying about having miscarriages in the past, fans started to wonder if these were Kyle’s true colors. Then when it aired that Kyle and Dorit were laughing about Erika Jayne’s verbal attack on Garcelle’s son, Jax Nilon, viewers were outraged.

But on this week’s episode, Kyle and the ladies were discussing Erika’s recent drunken behavior at Diana’s holiday party. Kyle said that Garcelle and others should be careful about accusing Erika of having a drinking problem.

Viewers took to Twitter to express their shock at how Kyle could be so hypocritical, considering her sister, Kim Richards, who openly struggled with alcohol addiction, was outed as an alcoholic by Kyle in Season 1.

Fans lit up social media after the episode aired, and they think Kyle is the one who is being reckless with her words.

RHOBH fans are furious with Kyle Richards’ double standards

Twitter user @RealHousewivesRanked! said it plain and simple – Kyle revealed to the entire world that her sister, Kim, was an alcoholic, but now she wants to be delicate with Erika.

Yeah I don't agree with Garcelle implying Erika may have an alcohol problem but Kyle saying it's a very dramatic statement when she literally outed Kim's alcoholism on TV is also a bit rich🥴 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/VXqGB3Os9Y July 14, 2022

Fans also think that Kyle loves bringing up Kim’s struggles with alcohol, when Kim is using her time away from the show to better herself. They think that is Kyle’s MO.

Here goes Kyle Richards brining up Elite HW Kim Richards unprovoked and using her struggles with alcohol as a plot point she is the worst with that #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/GucDYH83rw — win a case (@RHOSuplexCity) July 28, 2022

Rachel Anastasia wants to know what Kathy thinks of all of this, considering she and Kim are still extremely close. She even tagged Andy Cohen so he could ask the question at the reunion.

Pic credit: @RaVaughan14/Twitter

When Erika is drinking, Kyle said she is just letting her hair down. But Kyle publicly shamed her sister for years for having a substance abuse problem.

After dragging Kim to hell and back for her alcoholism and prescription drug abuse how can Kyle defend Erika mixing pills and alcohol as "having a good time?" #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/vLpWUCbrdy — Mary's Clearance Rack (@IfMarys) July 14, 2022

And finally, viewers are sick of Kyle criticizing Garcelle for having genuine concern, but it seems like Garcelle is the only one looking out for Erika’s well-being.

Pic credit: @mangoprincess97/Twitter

Kyle and Kim’s relationship still suffers after the Season 1 limo fight

Kyle dropped a bomb when she and Kim had a brutal fight in the back of a limo, which is when Kyle reveled to everyone that Kim struggled with alcoholism for decades.

The sisters have struggled since then, and many years before, and they have worked to get their bond back on track, but it is hard. Kim recently admitted, “I’m okay with Kyle. I wish I could see her more. I wish we could spend a little more time together.”

Kyle continues to have issues with Kathy as well, and the mid-season trailer shows that the sisters can’t seem to get to a good place and stay there. Viewers will need to stay tuned to see how the rest of the season plays out.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.