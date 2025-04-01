Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne take aim at Garcelle Beauvais in RHOBH reunion teaser

Set your timers for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion because you won’t want to miss any of the drama.

A teaser for what’s to come shows Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne facing off with Garcelle Beauvais.

Erika and the actress got along this season, so it is difficult to understand their feud.

Kyle, however, is a different story.

Since Season 13, when she kept her split from Mauricio Umansky a secret, Garcelle has accused Kyle of concealing her true life from the audience.

This season, Garcelle had an issue with Kyle’s declaration that she would not discuss Morgan Wade on the show, amid ongoing claims of a romance between her and the country singer.

She reasoned that the 56-year-old had no problem discussing her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky’s life, when he was photographed on vacation with a mystery woman.

However, when Kyle was spotted backstage at a Morgan Wade concert, the women were not allowed to mention it.

Kyle Richards faces off with Garcelle Beauvais in RHOBH reunion teaser

Garcelle is taking the hot seat in Part 1 of the RHOBH reunion after she called out Kyle for hiding her life from the Bravo cameras.

“My issue is you have said, ‘Kyle’s not showing us her life,'” said the OG. “I’ve been showing so much of my life for so long.”

Kyle, who’s been on the franchise for 14 years, reminded Garcelle that she has shown her relationships, family issues, marriage, and more.

“Going through the separation has been the hardest thing I’ve ever gone through,” reasoned the mom of four.

“You’ve said many times, ‘Why isn’t Kyle showing what’s really going on…’ What more can I show of my life?”

Erika Jayne throws shade at Garcelle

Meanwhile, Erika also had a bone to pick with Garcelle, claiming that the actress hasn’t been open about her life either.

Monsters and Critics published a 2024 story where Erika called out Garcelle and Sutton Stracke for not showing their real lives on camera.

The Pretty Mess singer stood by that sentiment when Andy Cohen questioned the actress about Erika’s comment.

“We want the juicy scoop,” declared Erika.

“I wish there was…There’s nothing that I’m not showing; do you know something?” questioned Garcelle.

“No, I wish you were more interesting, I guess,” retorted Erika.

“That’s a s**ty thing to say, Erika. That’s a sh**ty thing to say,” Garcelle responded. “I thought we were in a better place.”

Check out the RHOBH reunion teaser in the clip below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.