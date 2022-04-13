RHOBH: Erika Jayne reveals which cast members Garcelle Beauvais bashed in her book, why she trashed it

Erika Jayne is spilling all the RHOBH tea on Garcelle Beauvais’ book. Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne isn’t holding back when it comes to Garcelle Beauvais.

Earlier this week, the RHOBH blonde threw away Garcelle’s new book and filmed herself doing so.

There’s no love lost between the costars, and Erika is dropping all of the tea ahead of the Season 12 premiere.

Which RHOBH cast members turned up in Garcelle Beauvais’ book?

Garcelle Beauvais has been busy promoting her new book, which just dropped yesterday.

Several of her cast members were mentioned in the book, and Erika Jayne said who they were. She mentions it all, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers are here for the tea.

Popular Instagram account Queens of Bravo collected several of Erika’s comments and put them in one easily accessible post.

Erika Jayne revealed that Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, and Lisa’s daughter, Amelia Hamlin were in the book. She was likely a part of it, too, as she mentioned Garcelle using her name.

Why did Erika Jayne throw out Garcelle’s book?

When another Erika Jayne follower asked why she threw out Garcelle’s new book, the blonde vixen didn’t skip a beat.

The RHOBH star said, “Her Instagram post. No need to use my name or very complicated legal and personal problems to sell her book. She has enough friends to help her..”

There is plenty of tension between the women in the upcoming Season 12, with Garcelle clapping back at Erika at several points during the trailer alone. It’s no secret that the two don’t see eye-to-eye on the legal issues, and it doesn’t seem to improve. Erika even spoke out saying Garcelle was “easily produced” when she was questioned about why she thinks Garcelle speaks up against her.

This season, Erika is having a tough time, which was highlighted in the trailer for Season 12. She is drinking more, and when she confronts Crystal Kung Minkoff and Garcelle about their opinions on her legal issues, she is angrier than ever. Erika is heard saying, “It’s my life to burn down,” in the trailer.

Moving forward, it looks like it may be impossible to repair the relationship between Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais. While Season 12 hasn’t aired yet, the trailer suggests things aren’t “hunky-dory” between the two, but there’s still a reunion to come.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns May 11 on Bravo.