RHOBH: Erika Jayne sends shady message to Garcelle Beauvais as she trashes her book

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is coming in hot with a message for Garcelle Beauvais.

There’s no love lost between these two, as the RHOBH trailer saw the heated confrontation between the two and Garcelle clapping back at Erika in an epic fashion.

Filming has ended, and the new season debuts in just a few weeks, so this new shade from Erika is kicking the drama up a notch.

Erika Jayne sends RHOBH costar Garcelle Beauvais a message

On her Instagram story, Erika Jayne shared a video of Garcelle Beauvais’ book, Love Me as I Am, in the trash.

The irony here is that the book isn’t even slated to be released to the public until Tuesday, April 12, which means this was an advance copy she likely provided all of her costars on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Erika wrote, @Garcelle, even though you unfollowed me I’m sure you’ll see this. [lipstick kiss emoji].”

She made the point to show Garcelle that her book went to the trash. It’s unclear why Erika Jayne decided to lash out now, though the RHOBH trailer was recently released.

It’s not shocking to see these two aren’t on the best of terms. Garcelle made no bones about calling out Erika when she felt she was in the wrong, and she had questions about how much the blonde bombshell knew about her husband’s business dealings. Last season was tough for the two, and when Garcelle revealed Erika told her Tom was calling her daily, Erika lost her cool and went off on Garcelle.

Erika Jayne in the RHOBH trailer

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills looks tough for Erika Jayne. Her drinking was highlighted, which hasn’t been a problem in prior seasons. Even Lisa Rinna appeared concerned, and she has been one of Erika’s fiercest defenders since all of the legal issues began.

Erika confronted Crystal about being on “the victims’ side because it’s cool” while also saying she cares about no one but herself. In the trailer’s opening, she can be heard saying, “it’s my life to burn down.”

As the season premiere draws near, it will be interesting to see what other drama pops up on social media. Garcelle Beauvais isn’t one to back down from confrontation, so Erika Jayne’s messy Instagram story is likely coming.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns Wednesday, May 12, on Bravo.