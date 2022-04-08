RHOBH viewers are here for Season 12 Garcelle Beauvais calling out Erika Jayne in epic clapback

Garcelle Beauvais called out Erika Jayne. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 is coming in hot.

Rumors circulated the drama is top-notch for the upcoming season, and the trailer did not disappoint.

While it wasn’t all focused on Erika Jayne and her behavior, some more intense moments were. Not only did the blonde vixen say, “It’s my life to burn down,” but she also admitted to not caring about anyone but herself after confronting Crystal Kung Minkoff about caring about the victims.

Garcelle Beauvais claps back at Erika Jayne

As social media buzzes over the newly-released Season 12 RHOBH trailer, much of the chatter is directly related to the confrontation between Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne.

The women aren’t friends, and Garcelle has challenged Erika throughout her time on the show. Last season, Erika’s legal troubles were made public, and naturally, the other women had questions.

As this continues, Garcelle has even more to say this season, and it doesn’t sit well with Erika.

Erika asks Garcelle whether she said something to make Erika look bad or out of genuine concern, and Garcelle does not miss a beat when clapping back.

Garcelle said, “Erika, I don’t have to make you look bad. You can do that on your own.”

RHOBH viewers praise Garcelle Beauvais for clapping back at Erika Jayne

Several viewers have waited for the confrontation between Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne. It was bubbling last season, and now The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans will see it come to a head in Season 12.

One Twitter user wrote, “I’ve been a Garcelle stan since DAY ONE (check the receipts) but her saying to Erika’s face ‘I don’t have to make you look bad, you do that on your own’ is iconic — and incredibly true #RHOBH”

Another user said, “‘Erika, I don’t have to make you look bad; you can do that on your own.’ Garcelle is finally finding her mark and she came to slay this season! Garcelle vs Erika will be a top tier feud. I promise you! #RHOBH”

“Erika, I don’t have to make you look bad; you can do that on your own.”



Garcelle is finally finding her mark and she came to slay this season!



One more chimed in with, “If the lines ‘it’s my life to ruin’ ‘then destroy it’ and the lines ‘is this to make me look bad’ ‘you do that all by yourself’ are from the same conversation baby Garcelle was eating EJ for brunch as she should. #RHOBH”

The anticipation is building, and viewers are ready to see Garcelle Beauvais clap back at Erika Jayne. It’s been at least one season in the making between the two women.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns on May 11 on Bravo.