RHOBH Season 12 trailer: Erika Jayne says, ‘It’s my life to burn down’

Season 12 of RHOBH has plenty of WTF moments. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 trailer finally dropped, showing viewers what they can expect from the upcoming season.

There’s a lot to unpack with the women, who appear to be struggling with their own issues separate from the group.

Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Crystal Kung Minkoff were all shown emotional as they talked about what was happening in their lives.

All of the women from Season 11 are returning, and Diana Jenkins will be added as Season 12 kicks off.

Erika Jayne reveals, ‘I don’t give a f**k about anyone else but me’

It will be another season dealing with Erika Jayne and the legal issues she is battling.

Her drinking was prevalent in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 trailer, and Garcelle Beauvais mentioned it as she sat down for a meal with Erika. Lisa Rinna is seen talking to someone saying you can take your anti-depressants or drink, but you can’t do both.

An intense confrontation at a gathering was also filmed. Erika went in on Crystal Kung Minkoff, who she says she wants to be on the side of the victims because she thinks it’s “cool,” to which Crystal retorted, “I don’t think it’s cool.” That’s when Erika revealed she “doesn’t give a f**k about anyone” but herself.

Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards drama

Ahead of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills trailer dropping, there was speculation that Kathy Hilton was involved in some drama.

A scene from the trailer shows Lisa Rinna sitting next to Kyle Richards as they talk to Kathy. It appears that Kathy said some things about Kyle, and Lisa must have told her. As they hash it out, Kyle is seen telling her big sister she feels like she hates her. All Kathy can do is say, “Kyle.”

Aspen will be a part of this as well, as Kathy reportedly stopped filming at that point.

Other notable moments from the RHOBH Season 12 trailer

Dorit Kemsley breaks down over the home invasion she experienced just before filming began. She recounts begging for her life and her children’s as PK breaks down over not being there when it happened.

Lisa Rinna opens up about the struggle she has living without Lois. Her mom passed away last year, and Lois was always a bright spot on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. A usually emotionless Lisa is seen crying as the ladies gather around her and show their support.

There is so much drama packed into the RHOBH trailer, which means the season will be filled with plenty of it too.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns on May 11 on Bravo.