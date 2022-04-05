RHOBH: Lisa Rinna’s latest post garners tons of questions about her lips

Lisa Rinna’s followers aren’t thrilled with her lips. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna shows off her glam.

From wigs to overly plump lips, the daytime TV turned reality TV star is all about switching up her looks.

Lisa showed off the look she wore to the GLAAD Awards, where she was mistaken for Teresa Giudice when she posed for a photo with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks.

RHOBH fans call Lisa Rinna out for ‘too much’ lips

On Instagram, Lisa Rinna showed off her look in a video she shared with her followers. A long-haired wig and lips no one could miss were the highlights.

She wrote, “🤎 Helena 🤎 I love her she’s Drag Hunni 💃🏻 DRAGGGGG @glaad#GlaadAwards The Higher The Hair they say….The Closer To God. 🙏🏼”

While there were plenty of compliments among the comments, there were also some critics about Lisa Rinna’s lips.

One follower wrote, “Yes. Too much. Love the Hamlin though. Don’t love lips bigger than face.”

Another said, “Love ya! But lips to much!!”

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

The comments kept going about the lips.

Another follower said, “Insane to watch a woman this this amount of lips🙈”

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna is known for her iconic hair and big lips

Before being cast on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna was a star. She played Billie Reed on Days of our Lives and has reprised the role on and off over the years. Her iconic hair and lips have always been a part of the role.

Recently though, Lisa’s lips have gotten noticeably bigger. She launched Rinna Beauty not too long ago, with plenty of lip products for her fans and followers to buy.

She has never been shy about her desire to have plenty of money and would take any job thrown her way. Lisa isn’t ashamed of her hustle, though she has been mocked for some of the products she’s endorsed for a check.

Lisa Rinna shows up and shows out, and the GLAAD Awards attire and makeup did just that. She likes to stir the pot where she can, too, adding drama to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as it goes along.

Whether you agree that Lisa’s lips are “too much,” she probably doesn’t care. She is happy with herself and all of the wigs and looks she’s managed to pull together over the years.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.