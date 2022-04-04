RHOBH: Lisa Rinna mistaken for Teresa Giudice in photo with RHOSLC’s Meredith Marks

Lisa Rinna was mistaken for Teresa Giudice in a photo shared by Meredith Marks. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Salt Lake City worlds collided when Lisa Rinna posed with Meredith Marks and her children at the GLAAD Awards.

Lisa was wearing a wig, not her signature haircut and style. As she stood next to Meredith, it wasn’t hard to see how some followers thought it was The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice, not Lisa.

The RHOBH star recently opened up about why she wears wigs following a not-so-nice comment from Brandi Glanville, proving it changes her look completely.

Lisa Rinna mistaken for Teresa Giudice

On Instagram, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Meredith Marks shared a slew of photos from the GLAAD Awards. The first one featured her posing with her children and Lisa Rinna.

She wrote, “Still thinking about this unreal evening celebrating the #GLAADawards. Our LGBTQ rights shirts are now back in stock. Proceeds benefitting @glaad Link in bio 💖🌈 #rhoslc #rhobh #glaad”

One commenter wrote, “I thought Rinna was Theresa G😮”

Another said, “Is Rinna intentionally looking like a drag queen? She had me fooled😢”

Another responded with, “Ok i thought that lisa was Teresa lol”

Another agreed, writing, “me too!!!”

Other Housewives who look unrecognizable

Lisa Rinna isn’t the first Housewife to be called out for looking incredibly different. In fact, Meredith Marks was criticized for “morphing into Khloe K.”

Most recently, Erika Jayne was looking unrecognizable in a glammed-up photo. She sported a short and sleek blonde bob, a metallic pink outfit, and very different makeup.

Many women in the Bravo universe have gotten plastic surgery to enhance their looks, including The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Jennifer Aydin. She debuted a new nose as Season 12 premiered. Jennifer had gotten it done in Turkey, and it was still healing when filming began.

Lisa Rinna enjoyed stepping out and spending time at the GLAAD Awards with Meredith Marks. Both women are strong allies and have made no bones about where they stand. It was a big night filled with star-studded appearances, and clearly where the Housewives’ world collided.

Currently, followers are waiting for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills trailer to be released as the new season will debut next month. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently filming Season 3 and will likely debut later this year.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are currently on hiatus on Bravo.