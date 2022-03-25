RHOBH: Lisa Rinna admits she started wearing wigs after Brandi Glanville insulted her iconic hairstyle

Lisa Rinna credits Brandi Glanville for wearing wigs. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia/Charles Sykes/Bravo

Lisa Rinna has been rocking her short hairstyle for decades and people have even called it iconic. That is, except for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville, who once insulted the RHOBH star for wearing the same hairdo for so many years.

It’s hard to forget the memorable moment from the Season 5 reunion when Brandi clapped back at Lisa during a faceoff and threw shade at her for wearing the short style for so long.

Apparently, the insult from years ago struck a chord with Lisa because she recently cited it as the reason why she now has a wig collection.

Lisa Rinna says Brandi Glanville’s insult inspired her to start wearing wigs

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has star been rocking a variety of new hairstyles over the past few seasons. From shoulder-length bobs and bouncy ponytails to long luxurious curls–these days, no one can accuse the reality TV personality of not switching up her look.

Interestingly though, Lisa’s former nemesis Brandi Glanville is the inspiration behind her decision to experiment with wigs.

During an interview with People magazine, she admitted that Brandi did in fact inspire the change.

“It really was that,” confessed Lisa. “‘I’ve had the same hair for 20 years,’ or whatever Brandi said. Now it’s 25, 30 at this point! But yeah, it was Brandi. I don’t even need to give credit to her, she’ll take it forever!”

The actress and RHOBH star noted that her introduction to wigs “happened organically” after a photographer suggested them for a photoshoot, and now she’s hooked.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I was like, ‘Great!’ ” said Lisa. “I mean, it. And from there? Forget it. Now you can’t stop me!”

Lisa Rinna says wigs ‘instantly’ make her ‘feel better’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills now has an extensive wig collection and fans of the show know that she has a name for them all as well.

However, they’re not worn to make a fashion statement, Lisa confessed, “They instantly make me feel better… the wigs do that!”

The actress also noted that they help her to step into different characters, much like her acting roles.

“I’m telling you, the wigs have been so much fun,” said the Bravo Housewife. “I’m an actor by trade, but I haven’t done a whole lot of acting in the last few years so I haven’t itched that scratch of stepping into [a] different character.”

“They’re also helpful while filming RHOBH,” she added. “Let’s say there’s a scene I’m doing and I’m feeling like, ‘Oh God, I’m dreading going,’ — I throw [on] a wig and honey, I just walk through that door with confidence.”

“It’s amazing. I love what a wig does. They’ve been such a great form of expression for me,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.