RHONJ: Jennifer Aydin is done with plastic surgeries after being unhappy with her nose job, says ‘I do regret it’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin says she “regrets” her nose job and is done with plastic surgery. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin isn’t in love with her nose job either. As it turns out the RHONJ star feels similarly to the harsh criticisms she’s received from both her co-stars and the show’s viewers.

Jennifer kicked off Season 12 of the hit Bravo franchise by sharing that while visiting family in Turkey, she decided to go under the knife and get her long-desired nose job.

However, the results were anything but glamorous and after receiving plenty of opinions and criticism around the results of her surgery, Jennifer finally stepped up and weighed in on her feelings about the procedure.

RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin admits she ‘regrets’ her nose job surgery

In a recent post to Instagram, a fan page shared a clip from the season’s first episode including Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs’ comments about Jennifer’s nose job.

Although the comments were insensitive, Jennifer took the opportunity to confirm that she was disappointed by the results as well and took it a step further by confirming she was done with plastic surgery.

In her comment, Jennifer wrote, “Just so you guys know, I was not happy with the way that I looked when we were filming this day.”

“The bottom half of my face was still numb, and it was hard for it to move because of my chin implant. I got the chin implant on the recommendation of the doctor,” she explained. “And I immediately regretted it, but there was nothing I can do.”

Jennifer continued to share, “Just like all of you, I was not happy with my nose job either.”

However, Jennifer also confirmed that her nose had now “settled in nicely” and although she can’t go back and alter the results of her surgery, she acknowledged, “I just have to make the best of it and keep pushing forward.”

“I’m officially done with surgeries!” she concluded. “It wasn’t easy to share.”

Pic credit: @bravohousewives/Instagram

After the premiere episode of the newest RHONJ season aired, everyone couldn’t help but point out the results of Jennifer’s nose job.

Naturally, her co-stars got the first opinions since they saw her results in real-time – and their opinions were a little less than kind.

“Her nose looks terrible,” co-star Jackie Goldschneider admitted to Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga. “I’m sorry. It’s bad.”

Margaret attempted to smooth the waters and defend Jennifer saying, “No, that’s not nice. Oh, that’s a bit mean.”

However, Jackie held her position and retorted, “I don’t care. Her nose looks bad. I think she was beautiful before this.”

And, as it turns out, Jennifer agrees.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.