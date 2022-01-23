RHOSLC: Meredith Marks accused of ‘morphing into Khloe K’

Meredith Marks looks different, and fans noticed. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks looks quite a bit different in a photo she shared online.

The two-season RHOSLC star took to her Instagram to show off some bling in a form-fitting dress.

In the comment section of Meredith’s post, followers voiced their opinions about her vastly different look.

Is Meredith Marks ‘morphing into Khloe K?’

Followers didn’t hold back on their critiques about Meredith Marks looking different.

Did The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star have work done? Bravolebrities don’t shy away from plastic surgery, so it’s a possibility. There’s also speculation that the photo was facetuned or photoshopped.

Whatever happened to Meredith, the fact remains she looks hot.

One follower commented, “‘New face, who dis?!'”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Another chimed in, saying, “She looks like chole k”

And one more asked, “Morphing into Khloe K?”

There was also plenty of fire emojis mixed in with the comment section.

Pic credit: @meredithmarks/Instagram

RHOSLC drama is erupting

While everyone is focusing on how different Meredith Marks looks now, there is some serious The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City drama going on.

Over the last several days, Jennie Nguyen has been outed for social media posts she made in 2020. Several of her RHOSLC co-stars have spoken out, but Jen Shah directly called out the newbie, which seems to have gotten her into hot water with the network. Jen was reportedly fired for calling out Jennie, and viewers aren’t here for it.

Meredith put out a statement but did not directly address Jennie or the actual comments she made. This is reportedly what the network advised, a generic post without naming names. That isn’t what Jen did, though, and RHOSLC fans and viewers are rallying around her against the network that reportedly punished her for her views.

Season 3 is reportedly being filmed, and all of the ladies, except Mary Cosby, were asked back. Mary allegedly isn’t returning because she skipped out on the reunion.

It’s unclear when the scandal will be addressed, though speculation is that it is happening while filming now. Meredith Marks has kept her statement straight to the point, and she has made it clear throughout filming that she doesn’t stand for hate in any capacity.

Meredith may look different, but she rocked the blinged-out look.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.