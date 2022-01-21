Jen has dropped the bombshell news she won’t be back for RHOSLC Season 3. Pic credit: Bravo

Was Jen Shah fired from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City over Jennie Nguyen drama? That’s the question on RHOSLC fans’ minds as the rumor mill runs wild that Bravo axed Jen and she is not filming Season 3 of the show.

The drama surrounding The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is never-ending. First, Mary Cosby was a no-show at the Season 2 reunion and Andy Cohen revealed she quit ahead of Season 3 filming. Then a collection of Jennie’s past social media posts went viral, with RHOSLC fans calling for her to be fired.

Now Jen is once again back in the spotlight. This time it has nothing to do with her impending trial but rather her future on the reality TV show.

Was Jen Shah fired from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City over Jennie Nguyen drama?

The Instagram account @theholybravo shared a post that kicked off speculation Jen was fired from RHOSLC, and with good reason.

There was a picture of a text exchange in the post. The image featured Jen declaring she was filming The Real Housewives of Season 3 until she posted about Jennie’s BLM posts last night. A second picture revealed Jen has removed the Bravo show from her Instagram bio.

“@therealjenshah is not returning to #rhoslc next season and has removed it from her Instagram bio. I am unwell,” read the caption on the post.

Is Jen Shah still a RHOSLC cast member?

There’s no question Jen’s response to the text and scrubbing the show from her social media certainly makes it appear she is done with RHOSLC. However, that may not be the case.

Twitter has also been exploding with speculation Jen was no longer a cast member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

A tweet from Brice Sander, a Chief Real Housewives Correspondent for Entertainment Tonight, has a different answer to whether Jen is filming Season 3 of the Bravo show.

“Here’s what I’m hearing about #RHOSLC: No one’s been fired, Jen is actively filming season 3 and the cast is taking the Jennie posts very seriously — we will see it addressed on the show (in season 3) and likely sooner. The only person not filming is Mary, who effectively quit,” Sander wrote.

So, was Jen Shah fired from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City over the Jennie Nguyen drama? The answer to that question has yet to be determined.

It’s worth noting that Jen has also removed RHOSLC from her Twitter bio. The fact Jen doesn’t want to be associated with the show on social media doesn’t bode well for her still being a cast member.

Stay tuned! There’s definitely more to come with this story.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus on Bravo.