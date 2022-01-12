Andy Cohen confirms that Mary Cosby has quit RHOSLC after she skipped out on the reunion

Andy Cohen talks about Mary Cosby’s reunion absence. Pic credit: Bravo

Mary Cosby’s stint on the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has come to an end, as confirmed by Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen.

Rumors have been swirling that Mary did not show up to the recently taped Season 2 reunion and people were wondering if that meant she was done with the show.

Well, now we know for sure that Mary will not be back for Season 3 after hashing it out with viewers online who called her out for a slew of ignorant remarks.

Most recently, newbie Jennie Nguyen — the only Asian Housewife on RHOSLC — confronted the second-season cast member for making a remark about her slanted eyes. Plus, a few weeks ago, she also had to issue an apology after referring to Jen Shah’s arrest using by referring to “thugs” and then talking about “those Mexican people that make all those drugs” while talking about Jen’s legal problems.

These are just a few of the racist comments that Mary would’ve had to answer for had she attended the reunion.

Andy Cohen Confirms that Mary Cosby has quit RHOSLC

Mary Cosby is no longer a cast member on the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City after being a no-show at the reunion. It seems the Pentecostal pastor knew that she would have to answer for all the deeply problematic racial comments she has made throughout the season and decided to throw in the towel instead.

During a recent episode of his SiriusXM show Always Unpredictable, the RHOSLC host confirmed Mary’s departure and confessed to being disappointed that she skipped the reunion.

“You’ve heard Mary M. Cosby did not come, which is very disappointing to me,” said Andy — who confirmed that Mary’s absence was not a big surprise.

“I had a sense…I spoke to her on New Year’s Eve a few hours before I went on the air. We had a long talk. It’s her story to tell but I got the sense that she was not finding gratitude in being on the show anymore.”

Andy Cohen is disappointed that Mary Cosby skipped the reunion

During the podcast which airs on Radio Andy, the Bravo boss admitted that Mary Cosby has been an integral part of the success of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City but expressed his annoyance that she didn’t show up for the reunion.

“I said to her ‘look’–and this is what I dislike about people not showing up at the reunion– ‘you allow the others to control your narrative, as your last gesture.’ I would much rather hear from her,” said Andy.

He continued, “If she doesn’t wanna come back to the show, that’s one thing, but I would’ve liked for her to come back to the reunion, have her say, and leave with her head held high and then make the decision.”

“The reunion was excellent despite her absence, I will say that!” added Andy.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.