RHOSLC fans rally around Jen Shah after reports she was fired for calling out Jennie Nguyen’s racism

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was rocked when a scandal broke.

Jennie Nguyen’s posts from 2020 resurfaced, and with that came a lot of angry viewers and even castmates.

Jen Shah spoke out about Jennie’s posts, and she went hard. That reportedly led to Jen being fired from RHOSLC, and that didn’t sit well with viewers who caught wind of what allegedly happened.

RHOSLC viewers rally around Jen Shah after she takes hard stance against Jennie Nguyen

As the fallout from Jennie Nguyen’s derogatory posts continues, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans and Bravo fans are following it all.

A lot is happening right now, including where each cast member stands when filming Season 3 of RHOSLC. They were reportedly filming as this scandal broke, and now, it looks like the network will be forced to make decisions.

RHOSLC and Bravo fans took to Twitter to rally around Jen Shah and her possible firing after speaking out against Jennie’s comments.

One viewer wrote, “Bravo had all the smoke for Kenya Moore when she wore that Native American outfit for halloween, but are completely silent AND punish Jen Shah for directly calling Jennie out on Instagram for her racism?? #RHOSLC #RHOA”

Bravo had all the smoke for Kenya Moore when she wore that Native American outfit for halloween, but are completely silent AND punish Jen Shah for directly calling Jennie out on Instagram for her racism?? #RHOSLC #RHOA

Another one said, “Bravo you can’t be serious. The way Jen Shah really could’ve dug in Jennie’s behind but kept it real PG. #RHOSLC”

Bravo you can't be serious. The way Jen Shah really could've dug in Jennie's behind but kept it real PG. #RHOSLC

There were several fans and viewers who mentioned supporting what Jen said to Jennie and still not agreeing with what Jen Shah is being accused of in her legal woes. They wrote, “Just to make things clear. I want Jen Shah to leave the show for scamming old people. Not because she called out someone who deserved it #RHOSLC”

Just to make things clear. I want Jen Shah to leave the show for scamming old people. Not because she called out someone who deserved it #RHOSLC

What’s next for RHOSLC?

At this point, whether Jen Shah was fired remains unclear. She claims she was. However, there has been no statement from Bravo at all.

Season 3 is rumored to be filming, and the Season 2 reunion was filmed earlier this month. Mary Cosby did not attend the reunion, and it looks like she won’t be returning to the series. All of the other ladies were asked back, and now, the show is overshadowed by Jennie Nguyen and the remarks she made in 2020.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus.