Did Mary Cosby quit Real Housewives of Salt Lake City? RHOSLC star ditched the reunion and may not return

Mary Cosby skipped out on the RHOSLC reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

Is Mary Cosby done with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City?

It appears that may be the case with Mary’s latest actions.

The RHOSLC reunion was slated to be taped today, and Mary did not show up alongside her costars. She did not sit in the hot seat, and Andy Cohen wasn’t given a chance to question her about any of her actions this season.

Why did Mary Cosby skip the RHOSLC reunion?

According to Page Six, a source told the publication that Mary Cosby didn’t want to deal with the backlash over her comments regarding Jen Shah and Jennie Nguyen.

There are also rumors about her church being a cult, and it looks like Mary didn’t want to discuss that either.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has put Mary on blast with her comments about her castmates. She called Jen Shah a “Mexican thug” when discussing her legal issues. During a luncheon hosted by Jennie Nguyen, she commented on her “slanted eyes.” Both remarks have Mary labeled as a racist, and many of the cast members were horrified by what came out of her mouth.

Mary doesn’t have many allies these days, so sitting in front of the women who called her out on her behavior and Andy Cohen likely didn’t seem like a good time to the RHOSLC star.

Will Mary Cosby return for Season 3 of RHOSLC?

Given her choice to skip out on the RHOSLC reunion, it is unlikely she will be asked back for Season 3 of the Bravo series.

A source told the publication, “This was the kiss of death for Mary. She hardly has any alliances left in the cast, who hoped she would have shown up to the reunion to take accountability for her behavior and the allegations about her church.”

The series will begin filming again in the coming weeks, which means the network will have to search for someone to join the cast in record time. It’s also possible that they forgo a recast and film with the women they have already. Jen Shah still has her legal drama happening, which was a huge part of the current season.

There’s still a lot to unpack with the reunion, but Mary Cosby skipping out on it and refusing to answer for the comments she made and the rumors surrounding her church doesn’t look good.

