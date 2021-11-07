Why was Jen Shah arrested and what is she accused of doing?

Jen Shah’s legal issues will be shown on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah found herself in some legal trouble while filming Season 2 of the Bravo show.

All of that will begin airing with tonight’s episode, and the situation will continue to unfold as the rest of the season airs.

So, what is Jen Shah being accused of, and why was she arrested?

Why was Jen Shah arrested while filming RHOSLC?

When news broke that Jen Shah was arrested while filming The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, viewers were shocked.

While gearing up for a trip to Colorado with the rest of the RHOSLC women, Jen got a tip about the police looking for her, and she left immediately. As the women were on the bus, the police arrived and began asking questions. It was then that they learned Jen would be arrested, and all of this happened while the cameras were rolling.

Jen Shah was arrested on federal fraud charges. She was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

What is Jen Shah accused of doing?

The details surrounding what The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star is accused of doing have been laid out by The Southern District of New York.

Jen Shah is charged in connection with a telemarketing scheme that defrauded hundreds of people, many of whom are over the age of 55. It is alleged that Shah and Stuart Smith sold alleged services purporting to make the management of victims’ businesses more efficient or profitable.

The pair is also being said to have “flaunted their lavish lifestyle to the public as a symbol of their ‘success.’ In reality, they allegedly built their opulent lifestyle at the expense of vulnerable, often elderly, working-class people.”

What’s next for Jen Shah?

After appearing in court following her arrest, Jen Shah was released and ordered not to leave Utah. She continued to film The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and her legal issues will presumably be discussed when the reunion is filmed.

The show is about halfway through the season, and Jen was arrested at the end of March. All of this should continue to play out as the episodes continue to air, with tonight’s episode kicking it off.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.