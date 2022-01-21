RHOSLC: Jen Shah slams Jennie Nguyen for problematic posts, calls her apology ‘disingenuous’

Jen Shah slams Jennie Nguyen for offensive posts. Pic credit: Natalie Cass/Bravo

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah is slamming castmate Jennie Nguyen for a slew of offensive Facebook posts that recently came to light. After drawing outrage from RHOSLC viewers, with many requesting that Bravo fire her, Jennie eventually apologized.

However, people are not satisfied with Jennie’s apology, and neither is her costar Jen Shah, who spoke out in a post of her own and called it disingenuous.

Bravo has yet to make a statement about the hurtful comments, memes, and messages that Jennie plastered on her Facebook page, but there are already a few petitions online calling for her firing.

Jen Shah addressed the offensive posts in a recent Instagram post and blasted her castmate as well as her apology.

Whitney Rose also spoke out and condemned Jennie’s actions as well.

Jen Shan blasts Jennie Nguyen after she admitted to offensive posts

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star spoke out in a lengthy note posted to her Instagram page. They addressed the controversy surrounding Jennie and the apology she recently gave.

Jen started with a timely quote by Thurgood Marshall, “Where you see wrong or inequality or injustice, speak out, because this is your country. This is your democracy. Make it. Protect it. Pass it on.”

In her note, Jen wrote, “I rarely believe what I see or hear online. I know firsthand what it feels like to be judged without evidence or an admission of guilt.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She continued, “However since my RHOSLC cast member has admitted that she made those horrible comments and posts I must now stand up, on behalf of my husband and sons who are African American to say that I’m deeply offended by the racially insensitive posts and comments.”

Pic credit:@therealjenshah/Instagram

Jen Shah calls Jennie Nguyen’s apology disingenuous

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star continued to blast her castmate in the post shared on Instagram a few hours ago after being personally offended by Jennie’s actions.

Jen also made it very clear that the apology that was issued by Jennie is not good enough and doesn’t feel like it came from a genuine place.

“It was infuriating to see her like and repost comments that made a mockery of and showed complete apathy towards those killed marching to bring awareness to the deep-seeded [sic] social justice issues that plague our country,” said Jen.

“I am equally disappointed by the disingenuous apology that was issued,” she added.

Whitney Rose also issued a statement and said, “Like everyone else, I was shocked and saddened at the things that have surfaced online.”

“There is so much deep seeded [sic] discrimination and racism rooted in our country and we all need to do better and work together to make a change,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.