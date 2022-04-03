RHOBH: Erika Jayne looks unrecognizable in glammed up photo

Erika Jayne looks unrecognizable in new photo. Pic credit: Bravo

Erika Jayne isn’t giving up her glam anytime soon.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star looked completely different in a new photo she shared with followers. She was sporting a sleek blonde bob and wearing a metallic pink outfit with plenty of cleavage to boot.

Despite all of her legal woes, Erika Jayne still appears to be living her best life, complete with glam.

After she posted the photo on Instagram, her comment section lit up.

Erika Jayne captioned the shot, “Why so serious? 👁”

While there were many comments with heart and fire emojis, there were also those who called out the RHOBH star for her drastically different look.

One wrote, “Is this Erica [sic]?”

Another said, “Who is this.”

Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

Another commenter went as far as to call Erika a narcissist, writing, “Sure can afford the fillers . I have no words for what a narcissist you are.”

Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

What will next season of RHOBH hold for Erika Jayne?

While The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was filming, there was plenty of drama.

Erika Jayne and Kathy Hilton are reportedly at odds, which could cause some issues for Kyle Richards.

The legal issues are still plaguing Erika, and they will likely be a part of the upcoming season. They were featured heavily during Season 11 and caused rifts between the cast members. Some questioned what Erika knew, and others blindly stood beside their friend.

Aspen was where the cast trip was held, and the drama there hit an all-time high. Rumors swirled that Lisa Rinna may have talked badly about Erika Jayne, and production was shut down. That doesn’t appear to be accurate based on recent interactions between the two.

The legal drama with Erika Jayne will not be the only thing taking over Season 12. Dorit Kemsley was hit by a home invasion the night before Season 12 was set to film. As her friends showed up to support her, filming began.

After the spoilers for Season 12 have been released, viewers are looking forward to seeing what the new season has in store for them. Drama, backstabbing, legal issues, and crimes will all be a part of what transpires during the season.

Erika Jayne may be going through a lot, but that isn’t going to stop her from continuing her glam and looking her absolute best.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns Wednesday, May 11 on Bravo.