RHOBH: Erika Jayne poses in sexy one-piece while showing major side boob

Erika Jayne showed off her killer body. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne shared some hot photos on social media, showcasing her fit physique.

She is still under immense scrutiny as things move forward for her legal woes, much of which was the focal point of the last season of RHOBH.

As the new season of RHOBH gears up to debut, Erika is making sure she goes hard on social media. She donned a sexy one-piece swimsuit, making sure to let plenty of side boob get into the picture.

Erika Jayne shows off major side boob

Over the weekend, Erika Jayne took to Instagram to show off swimsuit photos.

She captioned the post, “I feel good. 🥳”

The RHOBH star didn’t disappoint. She was all glammed up for the shoot, with her hair done and her accessories making an appearance.

She donned knee-high silver strappy heels while posing with her back arched, oozing sex appeal.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her swimsuit had a black base with a silver design, and it was perfectly fitted, allowing for side boob to be shown on both sides. If she was going for sultry and sexy, she nailed the look.

What has Erika Jayne been up to?

Aside from filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Jayne has pushed some new business ventures. One of them being her hair extension line. It doesn’t seem to have taken off as much as was anticipated, but Erika is still all-in.

She is still dealing with everything surrounding her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. Erika has maintained her innocence since the news about lawsuits came out, and she sat in the hot seat during the last RHOBH reunion and answered the questions Andy Cohen had for her.

After a cast trip to Aspen, there’s rumored to be some falling out among the RHOBH women. Erika Jayne and Garcell Beauvais haven’t come full circle, and it looks like her relationship with Sutton Stracke is still to be determined. Lisa Rinna appears to be team Erika still, though it’s unclear what happened with Rinna in Aspen as she reportedly went on a tirade that shut filming down briefly.

Despite all of the uncertainty with the legal issues, Erika Jayne is still making time to post on social media and show off her hot body that she’s worked hard to keep.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.