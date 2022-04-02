Days of our Lives spoilers: Anna stabs Sarah and Belle loses it on Shawn

Belle and Shawn face another major obstacle in their marriage. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal a few must-see moments are coming up on the hit NBC soap opera.

As one storyline takes a shocking twist, a new one emerges with a villain once again out to destroy a fan-favorite couple. If the latest Days preview video is any indication, fans are in for one rollercoaster ride of a week that will put them on the edge of their seats.

Anna has had enough

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Anna (Leann Hunley) reaches her breaking point with Sarah (Linsey Godfrey), thinking she’s Renée DuMonde. Anna wants her husband, Tony (Thaao Penghlis), back and is tired of playing games.

Thanks to the latest promo video NBC released, Days fans know exactly how Anna takes charge of the situation. Chad (Billy Flynn) arrives at the hospital with Dr. Rolf’s (William Utay) antidote to turn Sarah back into her old self.

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) wonders if the antidote is safe as Chad, Sarah, Anna, and Xander (Paul Telfer) look on. A fed-up Anna grabs the syringe from Maggie and injects it into Sarah’s arm. The move leaves everyone shocked. It also, as spoilers revealed, lands Anna in jail.

Belle lashes out

Remember around the holidays when the devil had Jan (Heather Lindell) morph into Belle (Martha Madison) and seduce Shawn (Brandon Beemer)? It turns out more happened between Shawn and fake Belle, aka Jan, than real Belle ever knew.

While at Statesville, Belle runs into a pregnant Jan. Belle’s stunned to learn Jan thinks the baby daddy is Shawn. In true Jan fashion, she taunts Belle, which sends her running home to demand answers from her husband.

The conversation doesn’t go as Belle planned. Shawn admits that he did have sex with Jan, and there’s a chance he could be the father of her child.

Belle freaks out, screaming at how Shawn will be a father again with Jan Spears, of all people. It’s a moment that will change Shawn and Belle’s marriage forever.

Nothing is ever as it seems with Jan, though, so Days of our Lives fans can expect there to be so much more to this story. Jan has wreaked havoc on Belle and Shawn since they were in high school.

If Shawn is the father, it will give Jan something she’s always wanted. A life-long connection to Shawn.

Will Dr. Rolf’s antidote bring back the real Sarah? What happens when Shawn demands answers from Jan?

Those questions and more will be answered in upcoming episodes of the NBC show.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.