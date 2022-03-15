Thanks to a fight with TR on Days of our Lives, Eli’s life hangs in the balance. Pic credit: NBC

Is Eli leaving Days of our Lives? That’s the question Days fans are asking after the character was shot in the head and left for dead.

The hit NBC soap opera has been teasing the showdown between TR (William Christian) and Eli (Lamon Archey) for a few days. TR’s determined to make sure no one stops him from forging a relationship with his daughter, Lani (Sal Stowers).

Eli has become collateral damage in TR’s quest after the cop confronted TR over allegations of abuse and drug use made by his ex-girlfriend, Beth (Donielle Artese). As TR covers his tracks, Eli fights for his life.

Is Eli leaving Days of our Lives?

The recent turn of events involving Eli is shocking, considering the character just came back to the canvas. Eli was away for a couple of weeks to allow Lamon to wrap his brief stint on The CW show All American.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Eli’s family and friends worry he won’t survive his gunshot wound to the head. It’s something fans are worried about, too, especially considering Lamon has been working on other projects.

Chances are Eli won’t die. Lani and Eli are a pivotal couple on the daytime drama. Plus, Lani’s still reeling from the news that Paulina’s (Jackée Harry) really her bio mom, and Abe (James Reynolds) is not her bio dad.

Odds are the character will either end up in a coma or not remember what led to him getting shot. The writers are likely using Eli’s shooting as a way for TR to get closer to Lani while harboring deep dark secrets.

Is Lamon Archey exiting Days?

While chances are Eli isn’t leaving the hit NBC soap opera, that doesn’t mean his portrayer is sticking around. As mentioned above, Lamon has been on recurring status so he can pursue other roles.

Lamon has not indicated he has plans to exit the show or stop playing Eli. Although the actor did Tweet the preview video showing Eli getting shot, he mentioned nothing about saying goodbye.

On the off chance that Lamon suddenly shocks Days of our Lives fans with news of his exit, the role of Eli will likely be recast. In true soap opera fashion, Eli could end up in a coma for a while before a new actor takes over the role.

Then again, Eli could end up in a coma to allow Lamon the opportunity to work on another project.

So what does all of this mean? Simply put, all signs point to Eli sticking around the daytime drama. Eli‘s shooting appears to be only for storyline purposes.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.