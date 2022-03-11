Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Eli in crisis, TR the troublemaker, and more devil drama

Another person becomes suspicious the devil hasn’t left Salem yet. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease a few new developments pop up in Salem, while more of the same drama plays out too.

It’s another wild and crazy ride on the daytime drama. A new face shows up on-screen, a life hangs in the balance, and more residents realize the devil is still wreaking havoc on the town.

There’s so much trouble brewing on Days and this time, possessed Johnny (Carson Boatman) isn’t the only culprit.

TR and Eli’s heated exchange leads to trouble

The last thing TR (William Christian) needs is someone else trying to prevent him from getting to know his daughter Lani (Sal Stowers). That’s exactly what happens when Eli (Lamon Archey) gets an earful from TR’s ex-girlfriend Beth (Donielle Artese).

Later Eli confronts TR, and things get heated. The tense conversation leads to Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Lani making a shocking discovery about Eli.

Days spoilers reveal Eli ends up in a crisis that has his friends and family worried he might not make it.

All signs point to TR hurting Eli in some way. Abe (James Reynolds) lends a shoulder for Lani to lean on, but things get heated when TR intrudes and meets Abe for the first time.

Marlena learns the devils still around

Next week, there’s more devil drama as Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) fills Marlena (Deidre Hall) in on the latest demon news. Marlena and John (Drake Hogestyn) prepare to take on the devil for the third time.

The only question is – who do they think is the devil, Johnny or Belle (Martha Madison)?

Meanwhile, Susan (Stacy Haiduk) does her best to convince anyone who will listen that Belle is possessed. Over with Johnny, he faces off with Will (Chandler Massey) regarding his movie.

DiMera Island fallout

A lot went down on DiMera Island, and the fallout continues to have a ripple effect throughout Salem. Abigail (Marci Miller) confronts Gwen (Emily O’Brien) over her involvement in her kidnapping.

The tension surrounding Anna (Leann Hunley) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey), who thinks she’s Renée DuMonde, puts Tony (Thaao Penghlis) on edge. Lucky for Tony, Xander (Paul Telfer) pleads with Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) to have Sarah hospitalized to end the madness.

Elsewhere in Salem, Allie (Lindsay Arnold) turns to Will for help regarding her feelings for Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Tripp (Lucas Adams). Their chat has an impact on Allie, who turns around and has a heart-to-heart with Chanel.

Leo (Greg Rikaart) wants Craig (Kevin Spirtas) to steal Kayla’s (Mary Beth Evans) chief of staff job away from her. Little does Leo know, Will and Sonny (Zach Tinker) have planted seeds of doubts about Leo to Craig, who may side with them.

All this plus, Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) get romantic!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

