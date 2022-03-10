Greg Rikaart dishes Days of our Lives return, opens up about The Young and the Restless status

Greg is one of a couple of actors appearing on two different soap operas right now. Pic credit: Peacock

Greg Rikaart has dished his Days of our Lives return and opens up about his status at The Young and the Restless.

The talented actor has been entertaining daytime fans for decades. Greg first appeared in the soap opera world as Kevin Fisher on Y&R in 2003. In 2018, Greg exited the CBS show, only to join Days in 2018 as con man Leo Stark.

Greg went back to The Young and the Restless on a recurring basis in 2020 once his stint as Leo wrapped. He’s rarely used on Y&R, which allowed him to reprise the role of Leo on Beyond Salem and A Very Salem Christmas on Peacock.

Now Leo and Greg are back on Days of our Lives for another exciting storyline involving several fan favorites.

Greg Rikaart dishes Days of our Lives return

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Greg expressed his excitement over playing Leo again and shared what’s in store for his alter ego. Greg revealed he was working with Billy Flynn (Chad), Chandler Massey (Will), and Zach Tinker (Sonny) on the Peacock originals when he got the call to bring Leo back to Days.

“So I was pleasantly surprised that I got the call to return to the mothership show,” the actor shared with the magazine.

Greg feels there is much more to the character besides Leo’s dynamic with Sonny, Will, and Chad. This time around, Leo’s the love interest for Craig (Kevin Spirtas). The romance doesn’t sit well with pretty much everyone in Salem, especially Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin), Brady (Eric Martsolf), Will, Chad, and Sonny.

“There become multiple efforts from many different people to try and sabotage that relationship, much to Leo’s chagrin,” Greg spilled.

The actor loves playing the over-the-top charter, who always brings twists and turns to Salem. Leo will be in Salem for quite a while too. Greg admitted that he’s indefinitely back on Days of our Lives. He even teased that Leo has a couple of different arcs coming in the next few months.

Greg addresses his The Young and the Restless status

There’s good news for Kevin fans. Greg isn’t leaving The Young and the Restless. Kevin’s finally back on the canvas as he helps Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) find out what happened to Michael (Christian LeBlanc).

However, that doesn’t mean Y&R fans will be seeing a lot of Kevin. Greg addressed his Y&R status when speaking to Soap Opera Digest.

“For better or for worse, I’m not particularly heavily utilized at Y&R at the moment. So there haven’t been any challenges there, which is great. I started back at DAYS in October, shortly after the Peacock stuff wrapped,” the actor expressed.

Greg Rikaart has become part of a selective group of actors in the daytime genre who have appeared on two soap operas simultaneously. The actor plans to continue working on The Young and the Restless and Days of our Lives as long as the two shows want him.