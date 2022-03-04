Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Taking down Leo, Ben and Ciara devil drama, and Sarah shocks Xander

Ciara and Ben spill their possessed Johnny theory to Jake on Days. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease more returns, more scheming, and a lot more family drama.

The fallout of Kristen’s (Stacy Haiduk) actions on DiMera Island is front and center next week. Plus, another hot button story brings two more fan favorites back to Salem.

Ciara and Ben work to expose JoDevil

Days fans heard the real Johnny (Carson Boatman) vow to fight the devil this week. Next week Johnny tries to break free from the devil’s hold.

Meanwhile, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) share their suspicion that Johnny is possessed by the devil with Susan (Stacy Haiduk). The information prompts Susan to dig into her grandson’s recent actions, but JoDevil interferes again.

Jake (Brandon Barash) also learns about Ciara and Ben’s theory that the devil has taken over Johnny. Things involving Gabi (Camila Banus) and Johnny make more sense to Jake after chatting with his friends.

Leo better watch his back

The news Leo (Greg Rikaart) is Craig’s (Kevin Spirtas) boyfriend spreads quickly throughout town. Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) come up with a plan to expose Leo’s true colors to Craig.

Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Zach Tinker) return to Salem to join forces with Brady and Chloe in their quest to take down Leo?

Over with Nancy (Patrika Darbo), she faces off with the new man in her husband’s life. Nancy makes it clear, Leo, better watch out.

Other Salem Tid-bits

Trouble is brewing at Statesville for EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) thanks to Clyde (James Read) and Orpheus (George DelHoyo) plotting against him. Lucky for EJ, Belle (Martha Madison) works to uncover the real reason Chad (Billy Flynn) suddenly changed his tune about EJ in court.

When Xander (Paul Telfer) finally reunites with Sarah (Linsey Godfrey), it’s far from the happy ending he envisioned. The not-so-great reunion is good news for Gwen (Emily O’Brien), who’s focused on convincing Ava (Tamara Braun) to keep her part in Abigail’s (Marci Miller) kidnapping a secret.

All of this, plus Gabi drops a bombshell at the DiMera shareholder’s meeting, which has lasting implications on who will run the company. Sonny has a heart-to-heart with Justin (Wally Kurth) about his marriage to Bonnie (Judi Evans), while Will visits Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Chanel (Raven Bowens) comforts Allie (Lindsay Arnold) after her breakup with Tripp (Lucas Adams), and Eli (Lamon Archey) teams up with Paulina (Jackée Harry) to prove if TR (William Christian) has truly changed.

Oh, what a week it will be on the hit daytime drama!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.