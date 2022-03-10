The latest Michael storyline has Y&R viewers worried about Christian’s future on the show. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless fans wonder if Christian LeBlanc is exiting the hit soap opera as legal eagle Michael Baldwin.

It’s hard to imagine Y&R without Michael and Christian. The talented actor celebrated 30-years of playing the character last year, with an entire episode devoted to Michael’s time in Genoa City.

In the tribute episode, Michael turned to his wife Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman), brother Kevin (Greg Rikaart), mother Gloria (Judith Chapman), and sister-in-law Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) for help with deciding if he should retire as DA.

Michael ended up retiring but then accepted a job working for Victor (Eric Braeden). The decision has landed Michael in hot water, which has The Young and the Restless fans worried about Christian’s future on the hit daytime drama.

Is Christian LeBlanc leaving The Young and the Restless?

Things are not looking so good for Michael right now, thanks to his trip to Peru to uncover dirt for Victor on Ashland (Robert Newman). After hearing Lauren’s worry about her husband, Kevin has decided to find out what’s going on with Michael.

As mentioned above, Christian has been on Y&R for over three decades. Like some other vets on the show, Michael hasn’t been front and center until recently. However, Christian hasn’t revealed that he’s looking to say goodbye to Michael or the hit soap opera.

The writers placing Michael in the middle of Ashland and Victor’s war could lead to his death. That seems unlikely, though, considering how long Michael and Christian have been with the show. To kill Michael off-screen or as part of Ashland’s revenge plan would not sit well with The Young and the Restless viewers.

So, is Christian leaving Y&R?

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

All signs point to no. Christian isn’t looking to leave. Plus, it’s a safe bet, Michael’s current circumstances will lead to a hot front burner storyline for the character, and that’s good news for viewers.

What happened to Michael on Y&R?

Upon learning Michael has uncovered his deep dark secret of not having cancer, Ashland ordered a mystery person to take care of the lawyer. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Ashland makes a bold move after Victor gives him an ultimatum.

It sounds like Ashland will use Michael as leverage to get Victor to back down. Perhaps the Locke-Ness Monster has kidnapped the lawyer, but instead of hurting him, he will use Michael to get his way.

Christian LeBlanc isn’t leaving The Young and the Restless. Then again, it’s a soap opera, and anything is possible in the daytime world.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.