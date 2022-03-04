The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Missing Michael, Jack struggles, and Ashland’s risky move

Lauren goes to great lengths to find out what’s going on with her husband. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS daytime drama tease more of the same with a couple of twists to shake things up.

Now that the Devon (Bryton James), Abby (Melissa Ordway), Chance (Conner Floyd), and baby Dominic (Rainn and River Ware) storyline has wrapped up, Y&R’s kicking off a few new storylines. A couple of hints at where the soap opera is headed are dropped next week too.

What happened to Michael?

Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) grows concerned something has happened to Michael (Christian LeBlanc) when she doesn’t hear from him. Since Michael is in Peru on business for Victor (Eric Braeden), Lauren makes a beeline for the mustache.

Unfortunately, Victor keeps Lauren in the dark regarding the real reason Michael’s in Peru. A frustrated Lauren turns to Kevin (Greg Rikaart) to help her figure out what’s going on with Michael.

Ashland won’t back down

The war between Ashland (Robert Newman) and Victor has only just begun.

Ashland goes against Victor’s wishes and stays in Genoa City. Victor doesn’t take too kindly to his demands being ignored, so he makes a bold retaliation against his son-in-law.

These two men are out for blood, and there will be casualties, namely Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) does her best to help steer Victoria in the right direction while protecting her at the same time.

Will Victoria finally learn Ashland faked his illness?

Another person faced with a dilemma involving Ashland and Victor is Nate (Sean Dominic), who finds himself with an ethical decision he must make.

Jack has a granddaughter

Lately, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) has been a sounding board for Jack (Peter Bergman). Next week she’s there to listen as Jack deals with his pain by expressing his regrets about his son Keemo (Philip Moon).

The situation takes a turn when Jack meets a young woman named Allie (Kelsey Wang), Keemo’s daughter. Allie’s the mystery texter who has a score to settle with her grandfather.

Yes, Jack’s life is about to get more complicated, and Allie’s appearance will continue to stir up past pain for him.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Sharon (Sharon Case) sees a new side of Noah (Rory Gibson) that has her worried about her son. Traci (Beth Maitland) helps Billy (Jason Thompson) with his latest crisis, while Devon and Lily (Christel Khalil) are not on the same page about merging their respective companies.

All of this plus, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) has some serious concerns she expresses with Devon, and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) makes a bold move that involves a very married Rey (Jordi Vilasuso).

Who’s ready for another week filled with jaw-dropping moments on Y&R?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.