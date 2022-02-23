In a new twist, a blast from Tony and Stefano’s past has emerged on Days. Pic credit: NBC

Who Renée DuMonde on Days of our Lives? Fans are asking that question after the hit NBC soap opera threw them a curveball by having Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) think she is the late Renée DuMonde (Philece Sampler).

Days viewers were given some details about the character of Renée. However, it wasn’t enough to fully explain the sordid history of Stefano’s (Joseph Mascolo) daughter, especially when it comes to her feeling for Tony (Thaao Penghlis).

So, let’s take a look at who Renée is and what happened to her.

Who is Renée DuMonde on Days of our Lives?

The character of Renée was only on the hit daytime drama from 1981-1983. Renée was introduced as the younger sister of Lee DuMonde, the woman who broke up Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) and Doug’s (Bill Hayes) marriage. Marlena (Deidre Hall), Chris Kositchek (Josh Taylor), and Jessica Blake (Jean Bruce Scott) befriended Renée, who was desperate to be liked.

When the Salem Strangler attacked Renée twice, she was invited to stay at the DiMera mansion for protection. It was then that Tony and Renée began dating, much to Lee’s dismay. Lee had a secret. Renée was really her daughter with Stefano.

Tony proposed to Renée, but their happiness was short-lived. Renée learned the truth about her biological parents when she read Lee’s diary. She ended her engagement to Tony but did not reveal they were siblings.

After Lee suddenly disappeared, Renée told Tony the truth, but he refused to believe they were related. Tony’s mother eventually revealed that Stefano was not his biological father, making him and Renée not siblings.

It was too late, though. Renée had moved on with David Banning (Andrew Gillies).

Renée’s dark side became evident the more she was with David. She broke David’s heart to be with Tony, but there was another obstacle in their way, Anna (Leann Hunley). Tony was married to Anna, and they were expecting a child.

To get rid of her nemesis, Renée’s caused the boat Tony and Anna were on to sink. Anna lost the baby and immediately blamed Renée for purposely causing her to miscarry. The incident led to one of Renée and Anna’s many fights.

What happened to Renée on Days?

Tony shunned Renée after the sinking boat debacle. Renée became involved with Alex Marshall (Quinn Redeker). They had a whirlwind romance that led to a secret marriage. It turns out Alex married Renée for her money.

Stefano was presumed dead and had a will that left his DiMera fortune to only Renée. When she learned of the will, Renée threw a lavish party at the mansion to announce her new position in the family and her marriage to Alex.

At the party, Renée also went on a tirade unleashing her true feelings about everyone in Salem on those in attendance. Anna and the Horton family were the focus of her rampage before Renée ran out of the party visibly upset.

Tony went to find Renée. They could no longer hide their feelings for each other and made love. While Tony was off getting champagne to celebrate their happiness, Alex confronted Renée threatening to kill her. Anna eavesdropped outside, listening to the fight.

Later Renée’s dead body was discovered by a DiMera maid. She was stabbed to death. Although there were several suspects in her murder, it was revealed André DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) aka the Salem Slasher killed Renée.

Now the character’s being brought back to life on Days of our Lives nearly three decades after her death.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.