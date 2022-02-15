Several familiar faces are popping back up in Salem after the long hiatus. Pic credit: NBC

When Days of our Lives finally returns after the 2022 Winter Olympics, fans are in for some jaw-dropping moments, including several fan favorites coming to Salem.

It’s been a long hiatus for Days viewers. However, the wait for the hit daytime drama to return is almost over. The powers that be at the NBC are keeping fans entertained with teasers of some shocking twists coming after the lengthy break.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Jan (Heather Lindell) drops a bombshell on Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Belle (Martha Madison). Plus, Paulina (Jackée Harry) faces off with TR (William Christian), who wants a second chance with her.

Let’s take a look at who’s coming to Days of our Lives after the Winter Olympics.

Clyde Weston

When EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) arrives at Statesville, he learns his cellmate is none other than Clyde (James Read). There’s no love lost between these two, thanks to Clyde being responsible for EJ’s alleged death a few years ago.

Clyde put EJ through the wringer, and the DiMera heir hasn’t forgotten that. The fallout of Clyde’s actions and EJ’s anger will give viewers one juicy storyline.

Jack Deveraux

The New Year kicked off with Jack (Matthew Ashford) leaving Salem to help Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) revamp a small newspaper in Boston. Jack’s back for a brief stint to help Chad (Billy Flynn) find a missing Abigail (Marci Miller).

In the latest preview video for the daytime drama, Jack informs Xander (Paul Telfer) Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) didn’t break up with him. Xander learns it was Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) in a Sarah mask.

Jack will also be there to help Gwen (Emily O’Brien) as Xander deals with the real Sarah’s return. Little does Jack know, Gwen’s partly responsible for Abigail being MIA.

Yes, the Deveraux family will once again implode from secrets and lies.

Will Horton and Sonny Kiriakis

The last time Days viewers saw Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Zach Tinker), they created a Christmas story based on Salem. This time around, they have come home.

They surprise Chad in a new promo for the show. Sonny and Will need Chad’s help to take down their enemy, Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart), who has once again caused them trouble. The three friends plot to exploit Leo’s weaknesses, well, once they figure out his weaknesses.

After a little plotting, the guys concoct a scheme to have Leo think Will and Sonny betrayed Chad.

Leo Stark

The motive behind Leo’s return has been kept under wraps. There’s speculation that Craig’s (Kevin Spirtas) new mystery man that he’s in love with is Leo.

What Days fans do know is that whenever Leo pops up in Salem, it’s never good news. However, Leo does know how to bring entertainment.

Other honorable mentions for who’s coming to Days of our Lives after the 2022 Winter Olympics include TR’s ex-girlfriend, played by Donielle Artese. The character’s name has yet to be revealed, but she’s expected to cause trouble for TR, Paulina, and Lani (Sal Stowers).

Eli (Lamon Archey) finally returns to the canvas too. His timing is perfect too. Lani needs her husband now that her bio dad has shown up in town. Plus, the Salem PD is in shambles because of Ava (Tamara Braun) framing Rafe (Galen Gering).

Who’s return are you most excited to see on the hit soap opera?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.