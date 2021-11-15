Lisa Rinna reveals death of beloved mother Lois Rinna — RHOBH star shares tribute with pictures and videos

Less than a week after having a stroke, Lisa’s mom Lois has passed away “heaven has a new angel.” Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram and Bravo

Lisa Rinna has revealed the death of her beloved mother, Lois Rinna, at age 93. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has also shared a tribute with pictures and videos to honor her mother.

Last week Lisa revealed the devastating news that Lois had suffered a stroke. Sadly, there was nothing that could be done for Lois, who Lisa said at the time was transitioning.

RHOBH fans adored Lois and loved it when she joined Lisa on the hit Bravo show. The mother and daughter duo were extremely close. The COVID-19 pandemic kept Lois and Lisa apart for months, but they were reunited in time to celebrate Lois’ 93rd birthday.

Now Lisa and her family are saying goodbye to the beloved matriarch, Lois, sharing tributes honoring her in so many ways.

RHOBH star Lisa Rinna reveals death of her beloved mother Lois

On Monday, Lisa used Instagram to share a throwback photo of Lois announcing she passed away.

“Lois DeAndrade Rinna June 7, 1928 – November 15, 2021 5:05am Heaven Has a New Angel,” Lisa wrote.

Ahead of Lois’ passing, the Days of our Lives alum used Instagram to share a video of Lois drinking a Rum and Coke. The footage features Lois telling Lisa why she likes a short glass of Rum and Coke instead of a tall glass.

“Let’s all raise a glass to Lois,” Lisa captioned the video.

The comments section of the video became flooded with comments raising a glass to Lois. Lisa’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave all responded. So did Lisa’s former Days costar Kristian Alfonso and good friend Kelly Ripa.

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna’s family shares tributes to beloved Lois following her death

After Lisa shared the sad news regarding Lois’ death, her husband Harry Hamlin took to social media to say goodbye to Lois. Harry shared a throwback photo of Lois with her granddaughters Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin.

“Bye, Bye! I love you Lois,” Harry expressed.

Amelia also used Instagram to pay tribute to her grandmother. She included several photos and videos that highlighted Lois’ life.

“My guardian angel for the rest of time.. I love you so much, my Lolo… you were and will always be much more than a grandma to me.. you were my best friend. My strength. My rock. My everything. Your laughter never failed to light up any room you ever walked in. Anyone who got the pleasure to meet you was so blessed.. there will never be anyone like you. Thank you for being the strength our family needed. Thank you for teaching us what it means to be a strong woman,” Amelia wrote in part of a lengthy message honoring Lois.

Lisa Rinna and her family are mourning the loss of her beloved mother, Lois Rinna. The RHOBH star has shared photos and videos to pay tribute to the amazing woman that will be deeply missed.

RIP Lois!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.