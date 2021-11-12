Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Kristen stuns Gwen, Paulina and Abe’s wedding day, and Marlena drama

Thanks to MarDevil, Abe and Paulina’s wedding ends in heartbreak. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease secrets and lies are exploding all over Salem.

Two major truth bombs are dropped that will change lives forever, while possessed Marlena (Deidre Hall) continues her plot to let evil rain down on the town. November sweeps are in full swing, and Days fans won’t want to miss a second of the climax of a couple of pivotal storylines.

Kristen drops a bombshell on Gwen

Determined to secure her freedom, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) summons Gwen (Emily O’Brien) to visit her in prison. Kristen comes clean about having Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) trapped on a deserted island. Gwen must help Kristen escape, or Xander (Paul Telfer) will learn the truth about Sarah.

Meanwhile, Xander turns to Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) for advice. It sounds like he will be torn between moving forward with Gwen and truly leaving Sarah in the past.

Abe and Paulina’s wedding day disaster

In true soap opera fashion, Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Abe’s (James Reynolds) wedding day explodes with secrets galore.

Marla Gibbs is back as Olivia Price. Mama Price gets a bad vibe from Marlena, which proves to be spot on as chaos erupts at the wedding.

MarDevil stirs the pot to ensure that the truth about Lani’s (Sal Stowers) birth parents comes out. When Chanel (Raven Bowens) decides she won’t be attending Abe and Paulina’s wedding, possessed Marlena uses the young girl’s anger to her advantage.

Yes, it seems Marlena tells Chanel that Paulina is Lani’s mom too. Chanel heads to the church to drop the bombshell crushing so many lives. Then, she turns to Johnny (Carson Boatman) for comfort, taking their relationship to the next level.

Paulina finds herself on the receiving end of Lani and Abe’s wrath. They demand answers for Paulina, who will face the consequences of her lies.

Other Salem tidbits

The devil continues to try and ruin John’s (Drake Hogestyn) deep love for his precious Doc. In the DiMera crypt, John and Susan (Stacy Haiduk) form an escape plan. Like most soap opera plans, things go awry with only Susan finding her way out of the crypt.

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) are touched when Marlena gives them a special gift for their unborn child. It’s the latest move in MarDevil’s plans for Ben and Ciara’s baby.

The way Marlena has been acting lately doesn’t go unnoticed by Belle (Martha Madison) and Steve (Stephen Nichols).

After Belle and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) find a clue at the penthouse, Belle mulls over whether to confront her mother or not. Steve tries to figure out the connection between John’s sudden absence and Marlena’s weird behavior.

All of this plus, EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) hit the sheets, and Kate (Lauren Koslow) has a change of heart about rekindling a romance with Roman (Josh Taylor).

Who’s ready for another exciting week on the hit NBC daytime drama?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.