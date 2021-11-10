Days of our Lives: When is Alison Sweeney returning as Sami Brady?

While promoting her new Hallmark Christmas movie, Alison dished Days. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives alum Alison Sweeney has fans buzzing about her return as Sami Brady.

After a lengthy return to the NBC soap opera this year, Alison and Sami left Days during the summer. Since then, the talented actress has been very busy. That hasn’t stopped soap opera fans from hoping she’s back in Salem soon, though.

Alison has shed some light on that hot topic while promoting her new Hallmark Channel Christmas film, Open By Christmas. The movie premieres on Friday, November 12 at 8/7c on Hallmark.

When is Alison Sweeney returning to Days of our Lives as Sami Brady?

The last time Days viewers saw Sami, she was reeling from her husband EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) learning of her affair with Lucas (Bryan Dattilo). Then Sami was kidnapped, or at least that’s what fans have been led to believe.

Although Sami’s family has been kind of concerned about her whereabouts, none of them have stepped up to find her. It’s been months since Sami was spotted in Salem. So, can viewers expect the character back onscreen soon?

“Sami Brady is returning to Salem soon!” the actress shared on the Today Show.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

There’s even more good news for Days of our Lives fans. Sami will be back on screen sooner rather than later.

“I believe in the next week, or so you’re going to see her face, her shining face, maybe happy, maybe not so happy,” Alison expressed.

Actor @Ali_Sweeney is taking on a festive, heartwarming role in the new Hallmark movie “Open By Christmas.” 🎄 pic.twitter.com/GV8fwz0Zt9 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 10, 2021

Last summer, when Alison exited the NBC show, she did promise fans she would back as her exit would lead to a new storyline for Sami.

What can Days fans expect from Sami’s return?

In true soap opera fashion, Alison isn’t spilling any details on Sami’s return to Days. However, she did a refresher of what was going on right before the character left the canvas.

“Well, I can remind the audience that when last you saw me leaving Salem, the storyline was her husband was mad at her and she was determined not to let him get a divorce, and then out of nowhere, a gloved hand with a cloth went over her face and pulled her out of the screen, and that’s the last thing you saw,” Alison gushed.

Alison Sweeney fans have a lot to look forward to from the actress. First, she is in another Hallmark Christmas movie. Then Alison is back on Days of our Lives as Sami Brady.

As for how long Sami and Alison are sticking around this time, that remains to be seen. The aftermath of Lucas and Sami’s affair hasn’t really played out yet. Hopefully, that means Alison is back for at least a couple of months, so that can be explored.

Are you excited that Alison will be back on Days of our Lives soon?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.