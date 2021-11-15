Erika Jayne says she’s never getting married again, won’t be dating any lawyers either

Once Erika’s divorce from Tom is final she intends to stay single forever. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne says she never wants to get married again. She won’t be dating any lawyers either.

Erika has made a couple of life-altering decisions after being put through the wringer by her soon-to-be ex-husband, Tom Girardi. The turbulent divorce has taken a toll on Erika, as did the unraveling of her marriage due to many secrets and lies.

Now, as Erika prepares for the next chapter in her life, she’s sticking to her guns regarding a couple of requirements for future suitors.

RHOBH star Erika Jayne says she won’t date any more lawyers

TMZ caught up with Erika as she was leaving Jolie in Los Angeles the other day. The website wanted to know how dating was going for the blonde beauty. Erika immediately busts out laughing at the question.

Erika admitted she was ready for guys to start sliding into her DM’s at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. Perhaps dating isn’t going that well. She continued to giggle while the reporter followed her asking if it was not going that good.

The Pretty Mess author was asked what stood out to her in DMs as she was trying to get into her car.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Oh, honey,” the Bravo personality replied.

One question quickly got Erika’s attention, prompting her to face the reporter and engage with an answer. The reporter asked if Erika would date a lawyer again.

“Oooh, that’s a good question,” she replied. “Probably not. But then again, I will probably you know, I don’t know, I may need free legal, who knows.”

The Bravo personality already expressed she is only interested in dating wealthy men. That’s no surprise considering the lavish lifestyle Erika led with Tom. She does have a certain set of standards to keep up.

Erika Jayne from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will never get married again

Since the TMZ reporter had Erika answering some intriguing questions, one other hot-button topic was discussed.

The reporter wanted to know if Erika would ever get married again. Well, once her divorce from Tom is finalized, that is.

“No, I am married,” Erika laughed before adding, “No, I will not.”

As the reporter commented, Erika responded, “Never! Thank you. Bye,” then shut her car door to drive off.

Erika Jayne from RHOBH has set some guidelines for a romantic future. While she didn’t shed much light on how dating is going, maybe The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 will focus on Erika dating.

The cameras started rolling last week with questions about how much Erika and Kyle Richards make per season coming into question. Also, as Monsters and Critics reported, Kathy Hilton has yet to start filming, and the reason has to do with money.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.