How much does Kyle Richards make on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

OG cast member Kyle secured a nice payday to keep appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives Season 11 reunion has finally ended after four parts. Thanks to Andy Cohen commenting that he knows what Erika Jayne makes on the show, RHOBH fans are curious about how much Kyle Richards makes per season.

Ahead of the reunion, Erika’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills salary was leaked. Although Erika earns an excellent living off the show, her legal troubles could leave her struggling financially.

It’s doubtful because Erika has shown no sign of giving up her lavish lifestyle. Plus, Season 12 of RHOBH has begun filming with Erika demanding an increase in pay because she knows her legal drama carried Season 11 and will again next season.

Back to Kyle, she is the only OG cast member to still appear on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. After 11 Seasons on the show, Kyle has managed to secure a nice payday from Bravo.

How much does Kyle Richards make on RHOBH?

Kyle certainly wasn’t hurting for money before she started the show. She has a nice net worth, and appearing on RHOBH has only made her fortune grow.

It’s the reason that Kyle is one of the wealthiest cast members on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Kyle held the honor until her sister Kathy Hilton joined the show as a friend for Season 11.

There’s never been any question that all the cast members are paid. The question is, just how much does each one receive.

After all, several factors go into a salary the ladies deserve, such as years on the show, likeability, valuable storylines the cast members bring, and of course, the drama.

Kyle has undoubtedly brought all of that over the years. According to online reports, that’s why Kyle Richards makes between $500,000 and $1 million per season. The confusion regarding her salary comes from some reports mixing up what Kyle and RHOBH alum Denise Richards earned on the show.

Considering Erika reportedly makes $600,000 per season, Kyle’s salary is likely closer to the $1 million mark. Kyle has been there since day one, after all.

Will Kyle return for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12?

The cameras for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 have started rolling. It’s been revealed that Kyle and the rest of the cast are back for another season.

Although Kyle shows no sign of leaving the hit Bravo show, she did recently share she does think about it every year. Kyle will walk away at some point, and when she feels it’s the right time, nothing will stop her.

Kyle Richards makes a good living on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Whether it’s $500,000 or $1 million per season, the amount is far from chump change.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.