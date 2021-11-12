Garcelle Beauvais says Sutton Stracke convinced her to return for Season 12 of RHOBH

Garcelle spent a lot of thinking about leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after Season 11. Pic credit: Bravo

Garcelle Beauvais says that Sutton Stracke convinced her to return for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Ahead of the four-part RHOBH Season 11 reunion show, Garcelle admitted she was on the fence about returning to the hit Bravo show. Garcelle had a challenging season, especially with Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley. The three ladies had a tense exchange at the reunion show that resulted in Garcelle and Lisa putting the past in the past.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 began filming a couple of weeks ago, revealing Garcelle is back. At the time, it was believed all Season 11 cast members had resumed filming the show. However, it seems Kathy Hilton has not been filming, and the reason has everything to do with money.

Garcelle Beauvais says Sutton Stracke convinced her to return for RHOBH Season 12

Sutton had a lot of support at her A Parisian Night In LA event, featuring a new line at her concept store SUTTON earlier this week.

One person in attendance was Garcelle. She spoke to Entertainment Tonight on why she chose to return for another season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I really thought about it. Sutton really twisted my arm,” Garcelle expressed. “I like doing it. It’s just sometimes it’s really tough. And so, I wanted to sort of weigh in with my family. I wanted to see where I was, and so we’ll keep going.”

Since the rest of the ladies were slated to show up to support Sutton, Garcelle shared what might happen at the event.

“All the ladies are coming. Anything is possible. We’re going to be happy to see each other at first, and then that will change,” she giggled, “But we’re here to support Sutton.”

Where does Garcelle stand with cast members amid Season 12 filming?

Garcelle admitted she and the rest of the ladies are in a good place. She also joked it was early into filming, though.

The Real host opened up about where she stands today with Lisa following their reunion showdown and reset.

“Yeah, we’re seeming okay. She’s going through some stuff, and so we’re supporting her, but you know, we’ll see. Like it’s a dance for me. I am not going to come at you unless you come at me. So, if you do, get ready because I am not playing anymore. No more miss nice guy,” Garcelle explained.

Lisa shared the other day, her mom Lois Rinna, had a stroke. Sadly the news is not good for Lois or Lisa and her family.

As for what fans can expect from RHOBH Season 12, Garcelle teased that she is holding Erika Jayne accountable and wants to move on from the topic.

“I am, and I recently just asked her a tough question, and she answered it, which I was surprised. But I don’t want to focus on that. I feel like we did that last season, lets see where we land with that,” she stated, “because nothing has really changed.”

Sutton Stracke helped convince Garcelle Beauvais to return for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12. Garcelle will happily continue to give Sutton that credit.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.