Lisa Rinna’s mom Lois had a stroke, RHOBH star says she is transitioning

Lisa Rinna revealed Lois suffered another stroke. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna revealed that her mother, Lois suffered a stroke.

She took to social media to share the heartwrenching news with her fans.

She posted a video of Lois dancing to Justin Bieber’s remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s Despacito.

Much like her daughter, Lois loves to dance, so she used this video to share the tough news.

Lisa revealed that Lois is in the process of transitioning following her stroke.

“I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke, I am with her now, So lets celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions,” she captioned the post. “I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know. “

Lisa receives an overwhelming amount of support from RHOBH co-stars and alums

Lisa received love and kind words from RHOBH stars of the past and present.

Erika Jayne left a red heart emoji in the comments section of Lisa’s Instagram post.

Kyle Richards wrote, “Love you Lisa. We all love Lois so much. Please give her a kiss for us. Sending love & prayers.”

Garcelle Beauvais left five red heart emojis, while Crystal Kung Minkoff commented three prayer emojis.

RHOBH alum Camille Grammer penned, “Praying for your lovely mom.”

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Two other RHOBH alums sent Lisa well wishes on the post.

“Sending so much love to Lois ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️and to you and your family,” Eileen Davidson wrote.

Teddi Mellencamp added, “we love you Rinna and Lois! You are all in our prayers.”

Lisa’s daughter, Amelia Gray also left a heartwrenching comment, writing, “Love you nana, forever.”

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

RHONJ cast member Dolores also relayed that she’s “sending prayers.”

Meanwhile, Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch Kris Jenner commented a series of emojis.

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 is already filming

Even though the four-part RHOBH Season 11 reunion just aired, filming for Season 12 is reportedly already underway to capture the rest of Erika Jayne’s legal drama in real-time.

Season 12 has already captured some dramatic events. Cameras reportedly followed the ladies as they came to Dorit Kemsley’s house to support her after introducers broke into her house and threatened her life.

Lisa Rinna is also facing her own legal troubles, which may be featured on the season.

Additionally, Lisa’s concern for Lois’ health may play out more in Season 12.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.