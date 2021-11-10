RHOBH: Dorit Kemsley opens up about terrifying home invasion, reveals she ‘begged’ for her life

RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley talks about home invasion. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley has opened up about the harrowing break-in that occurred at her Encino Hills home last month.

Dorit was the victim of a terrifying home invasion that involved three burglars entering her home while she was asleep with her two kids nearby.

Dorit’s husband PK was in England at the time and the thieves managed to break a glass door and enter the house during the late hours of the night.

They held the RHOBH star at gunpoint and stole over $100,000 worth of jewelry and bags. Luckily, Dorit’s 7-year-old son Jagger and her 5-year-old daughter Phoenix managed to sleep through the whole thing.

Yesterday, Dorit spoke out publicly and shared more details about the ordeal.

Dorit Kemsley begged for her life

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was in Palm Desert to support her friend and fellow Housewife Kyle Richards at the opening of her store Kyle and Shahida. Former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp was also there to support her bestie Kyle and doubled as a special correspondent for Extra TV.

That likely made it easier for Dorit to express how she’s doing after her experience.

“I’m trying to put one foot in front of the other. It’s coming in waves, it’s very raw, but I have to keep things as normal as possible for my kids,” noted the mom-of-two.

Dorit also shared more details about what happened to her last month.

“First of all, I was completely taken off guard,” confessed Dorit, who noted that when they came in, “They were surprised to see me at home, very and so when they did, they pushed me to the ground. They said, ‘Who else is in the home?’”

“I’m not gonna say the curse words they used,” continued the 45-year-old. “But there was someone else who said, ‘Just kill her, just kill her already, just kill her,’ and all I could think of [was] ‘I have to save those babies.’ I begged them, I begged for my life, and begged for their life.”

Dorit Kemsley says she got lucky during home invasion

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star continued to recount the home invasion and noted that her personal items were the least of her concern.

“I said, ‘I don’t care about any of it, take it all. You can have it all. Please, I’m a mother of babies, please, they need me. Please don’t hurt me,’” said Dorit. “I stayed very calm because I knew they were very panicked and if I didn’t, the situation could have gone a lot worse.”

Dorit added, “I fought for mine and my kids’ lives, and I got lucky… My kids didn’t wake up and they don’t know anything about it.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.