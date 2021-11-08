Lisa Rinna lawsuit: Here’s why the RHOBH star is headed to trial

Erika’s not the only RHOBH star facing legal struggles, Lisa is too. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna lawsuit is headed to trial. Lisa is standing her ground in the case and has no problems going to court to prove her point.

Erika Jayne isn’t the only RHOBH cast member facing some legal trouble. Lisa has her own legal issues that will come to a head next summer.

There’s no question that Erika’s financial lawsuits have become a hot-button storyline for the hit Bravo show. Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has already begun to film to capture all the drama surrounding Erika’s legal woes.

Erika has requested a pay increase for the upcoming season due to her carrying the show. If Bravo gives her a raise, Erika’s salary could rival that of OG star Kyle Richards’ salary.

What is RHOBH star Lisa Rinna’s lawsuit?

Like so many famous stars, Lisa’s lawsuit has to do with paparazzi photos she posted on Instagram. According to RadarOnline the reality TV star is being sued by an agency over copy-righted pictures she shared to the social media site.

Lisa has 3 million followers on Instagram, so the agency claims she devalued the worth of the pictures costing the agency and photographer money. The agency fired off a cease and desist to Lisa, but it appears all parties involved couldn’t resolve the dispute out of court.

The lawsuit also accuses Lisa of using the copyrighted photos to build her name, her brand, and business. Lisa is being sued for $1.4 million in “substantial economic damage” and all legal fees.

Why is Lisa headed to trial?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is fighting back against the lawsuit. Lisa has filed her own court documents accusing the agency of “setting up celebrities to augment its income during the COVID pandemic, by taking photographs and racing out to have the photos copyrighted.”

Despite fighting back, Lisa’s court documents alleged she did try to come to an agreement with the agency. Her lawyer revealed the agency rejected her offer, and the counteroffer was so high that there was no choice but to go to court.

Lisa Rinna from RHOBH is in the middle of a lawsuit due to pictures she posted on Instagram. The Days of our Lives alum wants the case thrown out, but that’s not happening.

Instead, Lisa will be in court to hash out the lawsuit in July 2022. She is expected to testify too.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.