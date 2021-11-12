Kathy Hilton has not been filming Season 12 of RHOBH, fan-favorite is holding out for more money

Kathy Hilton quickly became a fan-favorite on Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Pic credit: Bravo

Kathy Hilton joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in Season 11 as a friend of the cast, and quickly, she became a fan-favorite and one of the most beloved reality stars in quite some time.

It seems that Kathy knows that too, and she knows her worth, which is why it has been reported that Kathy has yet to film for Season 12, despite already getting her contract.

RHOBH fans are already aware that Season 12 started filming much earlier than normal to capture every drop of the Erika Jayne drama as she continues to deal with the fallout of her divorce from Tom Girardi and the legal issues that are plaguing her.

Kathy Hilton is holding out for a bigger RHOBH paycheck

But according to TMZ, Kathy hasn’t been filming along with the women who have already been spotted out on Halloween weekend as they celebrated Harry Hamlin’s birthday with cameras rolling.

She also was not spotted at Kyle Richards’ new store launch, which is interesting since one would think she would be there simply to support her sister. But cameras were rolling at the event, so she likely skipped it to make a point.

Kathy also was not on hand recently for an event Sutton Stracke was hosting as she revealed her new collection for a concept store that she named after herself.

While Kathy Hilton isn’t a full-time RHOBH cast member, she definitely steals the scene every time she’s shown with the other women. And that’s exactly why Bravo needs to figure out what it will take to bring her back.

Kyle Richards claims Kathy has been busy with Paris Hilton’s wedding

While it has been claimed that Kathy’s absence is due to Bravo contract issues as she wants a bigger paycheck, Kyle Richards offered up another plausible reason for her sister — she said that Kathy has been busy helping plan her daughter’s wedding, which has kept her away from recent RHOBH events.

On Thursday, Paris Hilton married Carter Reum in Bel-Air at her great-grandfather Barron Hilton’s estate.

Now that the wedding is over and life is starting to return to normal, perhaps Kathy Hilton will be able to get her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills contract handled so that she can return to filming and giving RHOBH fans the comedic relief that she is now known for.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.