Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Erika Jayne all smiles despite legal woes

Erika Jayne is all smiles despite a ton of legal drama still unresolved. Pic credit: Backgrid

Erika Jayne has been dealing with quite a bit lately as the legal woes of her estranged husband Tom Girardi continue to cause her grief. That doesn’t seem to be holding the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star down though, as she was spotted out on Saturday night with fellow RHOBH stars, Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards.

The entire RHOBH cast was out and about during Halloween weekend at the Andaz hotel in West Hollywood with cameras in tow.

The ladies were filming for the Bravo show, which started production early for Season 12 to ensure that they didn’t miss a single second of the drama enveloping Erika Jayne’s life right now.

It’s worth noting that, despite rumors she wouldn’t be joining the RHOBH cast next season, Dorit Kemsley was also on hand and photographed. She looked fantastic just days after being held at gunpoint during a horrifying home invasion last week that occurred while husband PK was away on business in London.

Erika Jayne laughing, smiling with Garcelle Beauvais

It seems that any beef between Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais must have been hashed out because the two women were seen standing close together and Erika had a huge smile on her face.

Erika was looking fantastic, as usual, in a calf-length black leather dress that featured long sleeves and a mock turtleneck. Her blonde hair was pulled into a slick knot with two tendrils that framed her face.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Erika Jayne spotted with Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards as they headed in to film The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Pic credit: Backgrid

Garcelle also looked fabulous in a red and white print dress with matching red knee-high boots. Kyle stood back behind her husband Mauricio while looking incredible in gold.

Dorit Kemsley spotted out for the first time since she was held at gunpoint during the robbery of her Encino Hills home. PIc credit: Backgrid

Erika Jayne opens up about life after Tom Girardi

If anyone is wondering how Erika Jayne is doing nearly one year after splitting from Tom Girardi, she’s already made it clear that she’s back on the dating scene and even detailed what kind of man that she’s looking for.

After appearing and being the center of the four-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 reunion, Erika has said that she is “nervous” that some of the things she said on the show and on the reunion that followed might come back to haunt her.

It’s a valid worry too because one attorney has already said that they were keeping a close eye on the most recent season of RHOBH to see if Erika would say or do anything to incriminate herself.

At least she has job security. Andy Cohen has spoken out about how he feels concerning Bravo viewers who continue to call for Erika Jayne to be fired. It doesn’t look like she has anything to worry about.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.