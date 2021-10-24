Here’s what Andy Cohen thinks about calls to fire Erika Jayne from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Andy Cohen has been hitting Erika Jayne with all the tough questions at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. Pic credit; Bravo

Erika Jayne and all of her drama have been center stage on Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and even spilled over into the reunion so much that Bravo turned it into four parts.

Despite Erika playing such a huge role in the season’s huge ratings (or possibly because of that) many RHOBH viewers have called for Erika Jayne to be fired.

Although the Painkillr singer hasn’t been charged with any crime, many feel that Erika must have had some knowledge of estranged husband Tom Girardi’s legal issues prior to leaving him and they want her to pay.

All season long, Andy Cohen has been inundated with calls to fire the RHOBH star and send her packing, especially after The Housewife and the Hustler was released, putting Erika Jayne in the hot seat and painting her out to be much more involved in her husband’s business dealings than she has ever admitted.

Andy Cohen responds to calls to fire Erika Jayne

When it comes to RHOBH fans calling for Andy Cohen to fire Erika Jayne, he has responded and he’s not siding with the fans on this one.

The Bravo head honcho recently told Entertainment Tonight, “She has not been charged with a crime, as you may or may not know, and the story is unfolding as we watch.”

He continued to defend Erika while spending time with RHONJ’s Dolores Catania, “And I think it’s an interesting story that we’ve seen. Our mutual friend, Teresa [Giudice], was involved in some bad business and we kept cameras going to see how that unfolded, I think, because so many viewers were invested in Teresa.”

Does that mean that Erika Jayne will be back on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 12? If Andy has anything to say about it (and we all know he does) then you can bet on it.

He told ET in the same interview about whether Erika would be returning, “You got to wait and see! But I will say that it was such a blockbuster season that it would be my hope that it would remain, somehow, some way, intact…I hope everybody’s back.”

There are still two parts of the RHOBH reunion left to play out

The Season 11 RHOBH reunion was so dramatic and had so much content that Bravo turned it into four parts, and so far, only two of them have aired. There’s still a lot left to see.

As we near the third installment, Andy is teasing that the best is definitely yet to come and that Erika is answering all of the questions — well, all of them but one.

“I don’t want to give anything away, but I will say what shocked me was that she had an answer for every question,” Andy confirmed.

He added, “I think there was only one question that she didn’t answer and it was a rollercoaster of emotion. She was laughing, she was screaming, she was crying. So I was surprised by her delivery a lot of the times, and I think the other women were too.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 started production early

To prove just how secure Erika Jayne’s job is right now, there are reports that Season 12 production of RHOBH has started early.

That was done in order to catch all of the legal drama that continues to play out for Erika and her estranged husband Tom Girardi as this storyline really has been a huge ratings hit for the network.

And while there are rumors that some of the RHOBH cast might actually not be back, it’s already pretty clear that Erika Jayne will be returning, if not for anything else, to get that paycheck that she so desperately needs right now.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.