Erika Jayne is on the prowl — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star returns to the dating scene

Erika Jayne is back into the dating game. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is getting her feet wet in the dating pool.

During the four-part reunion, Erika revealed she was ready to move on and wanted a man with a big penis, to which the ladies looked shocked.

Now, it looks like Erika is ready to begin her life without Tom Girardi by her side.

Erika Jayne is back in the dating game

A source close to Erika Jayne told TMZ that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been dating for about a month. This would coincide with what she said at the reunion, which was filmed in mid-September.

She is reportedly seeing several men and checking out her options. It has been over two decades since Erika was single, and so much has changed. Dating apps are not where it’s at for the RHOBH star. Instead, she relies on her friends to set her up with local men, and so far, it appears to be working out in her favor.

There doesn’t seem to be anyone serious in Erika Jayne’s life right now, but that could change if she meets the right guy on one of these dates.

What is Erika Jayne up to these days?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion is still airing. Part three is set to wait this week, with everything wrapping up next week. It was a four-part reunion, and so far, it has been intense. While so many Bravo fans are tuning in to watch it all go down, Erika Jayne isn’t one of them. She lived through it, and that was more than enough for her.

It has been nearly a year since she filed for divorce from Tom Girardi, and all of the legal issues have spiraled out of control. Much of it played out on RHOBH this past season, and Bravo is looking to cash in on more of it going forward.

The new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is said to be filming already. Typically, there are a few weeks of break from filming, but as hot as the last season was, Bravo doesn’t want to miss a beat on the Erika Jayne drama. That, coupled with Paris Hilton getting married, the RHOBH franchise is the most interesting at this point.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.