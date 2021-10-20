Erika Jayne is one of the few people not watching the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion

Erika Jayne isn’t watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion has been talked about since it was filmed in September.

Now that it is airing, all eyes are on Bravo Wednesday nights.

One person who isn’t watching, though, is Erika Jayne. That’s right, the housewife who was the biggest storyline during Season 11 isn’t tuning in with the rest of the viewers.

Why isn’t Erika Jayne watching the RHOBH reunion?

A source close to Erika Jayne told TMZ, “Erika has no plans to watch the 4-part special because what she went through while shooting it was grueling enough. If she were to watch, she knows that would mean going through the roller coaster of emotions again … and she’s just not up for it.”

The filming for the reunion lasted the entire day, and Andy Cohen put Erika in the hot spot. RHOBH viewers saw a bit of that firsthand when he asked her a few questions in the first part of the reunion. That was just the beginning, though. The trailer for the reunion showed how intense things get, with Andy promising to put her on a skewer.

It was an intense situation, and clearly, Erika Jayne wants to put that day behind her. She has not spoken publicly about her legal issues or her marriage. Everything that was said during filming was all viewers know, except for little quips on social media here and there.

Sign up for our newsletter!

What is Erika Jayne up to now?

Rumors are circulating that filming for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 is beginning soon. Erika Jayne will likely be around for another season. Her storyline is the bulk of the interest right now.

The source also told TMZ that Erika is busy working on other projects. They include a social media project and something beauty-related.

Currently, Erika is embattled with legal issues. She is divorcing Tom Girardi, with the news of the filing made public last November. All of that played out on Season 11 of RHOBH and moving forward, the rest of what is happening in real-time will likely be filmed for Season 12.

To see how much further Andy Cohen pushes it with Erika Jayne and her legal issues and personal circumstances, be sure to tune in for parts two through four in the coming weeks.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.