RHOBH reunion: Andy Cohen says he’s going to put Erika Jayne on a ‘skewer’

Erika Jayne was put in the hot seat by Andy Cohen at the RHOBH reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

The moment The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have been waiting for is about to play out.

Throughout all of Season 11, the topic of Erika Jayne and her divorce from Tom Girardi has been a point of contention. Not only the divorce itself but also all of the allegations against him regarding misused funds, victims, and other alleged crimes.

RHOBH viewers had plenty of questions about how much Erika knew and why all of this was playing out on the show with no resolution in real-time. Andy Cohen promised that he would ask heavy-hitting questions, and based on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion trailer, he made good on that promise.

Andy Cohen tells Erika Jayne he’s going to ‘skewer’ her

In the explosive four-part RHOBH reunion trailer, Andy Cohen warned Erika Jayne that he would put her on a “skewer” and bring the heat.

As Andy fired off questions, it was clear Erika became more uncomfortable. The trailer was edited to show the other ladies with shocked looks as she answered some of the things Andy asked.

When he asked, “Have you asked him if he did it?”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Erika stumbled to find the words, saying, “I asked him why..am I..” and she froze.

What else does Erika Jayne address?

At one point in the RHOBH trailer, Crystal Kung-Minkoff asked about Erika Jayne’s anger for Tom Girardi. The blonde quipped back with, “Is this angry enough for you?”

And, after already addressing it on Twitter, Erika called out both Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards about them laughing with their husbands about the rollover accident and the break-in at Tom’s house. They both looked shocked but revealed they couldn’t control their spouses, which got a reply from Erika about how she couldn’t control Tom.

There is a lot that is going down on the upcoming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna met up before filming it and discussed how things would go down. She may be Erika’s only friend and the one who doesn’t have doubts. How will that affect what happens when all of the ladies gather together?

Be sure to tune in for all four parts to make sure not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.