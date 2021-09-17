RHOBH: Erika Jayne reveals she ‘felt great’ watching Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley mock her

Erika Jayne was “hurt” as she watched Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley mock her. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is full of drama, and the most recent episode was no exception.

Dorit and PK Kemsley joined Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky for dinner. They discussed Erika Jayne and what she told Kyle during Kathy Hilton’s spa day.

From the burglary at Tom Girardi’s house to her son’s police car rolling over several times, it was all out in the open. They wasted no time mocking their “friend,” and their husbands joined in too.

Erika Jayne reacts to what Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley said

Despite her ongoing legal issues, Erika Jayne hasn’t stayed quiet on social media. She tweets pretty frequently and often posts sexy photos on her Instagram.

Last night, as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode aired, viewers were quick to put out photos of the dinner conversation between the Kemsley’s and Umansky’s. It didn’t take long before Erika reacted to it.

She quoted a tweet, saying, “Felt great watching this [sad face].”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Felt great watching this 😔 https://t.co/JLHrveBM9Q — Erika Jayne (@erikajayne) September 16, 2021

Interestingly enough, Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley both appear to be friends with Erika Jayne while in front of her face, but behind her back, they are having other discussions. Not long ago, PK even commented about Erika’s legal situation, and he shocked several RHOBH viewers with his comments.

Lisa Rinna continues to defend Erika Jayne

Following the new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna appeared on Watch What Happens Live. She was in the hot seat as Andy Cohen and viewers had questions about Erika Jayne and how she could be defending her friend and sticking by her side.

When asked about that dinner with Kyle, Mauricio, Dorit, and PK, she said, “I felt sad for everyone involved because of the mocking and the laughing. And I don’t think anybody really meant to go there, but they did, and it hurt my heart.”

All of the footage is roughly six months old, and as the women watch the episodes air, everything comes to light. Lisa has been steadfast in her commitment to her friendship with Erika. Even at the recently-taped RHOBH reunion, she remained a cheerleader for her.

As the rest of the information regarding Erika Jayne continues to come out, Bethenny Frankel spoke out about knowing of the financial issues with Tom Girardi and warning both Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards.

Erika Jayne has said she isn’t here for the fake friendships, so RHOBH viewers anxiously await the reunion to see where she stands with the other housewives.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.