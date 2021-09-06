RHOBH: Erika Jayne gets bashed as ‘tone deaf’ after posting sexy photo on social media

Erika Jayne is being slammed by RHOBH followers after posting a sexy photo. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is getting plenty of heat for the latest photo she shared.

Sexy and over-the-top photos are something she is known for sharing, but given the legal situation, some followers believe this wasn’t the time to share the booty photo on social media.

Despite all of the comments from followers and critics, the photo remains on her Instagram page.

What RHOBH viewers are saying about Erika Jayne

There are so many comments under the photo of Erika Jayne posted with her bare behind out while standing up against a balcony with her knee bent.

Some are positive, but many are throwing up angry remarks about the victims who allegedly lost all of their money to her husband, Tom Girardi.

One follower didn’t hold back when they told Erika Jayne she was “TONE DEAFFFFFFFFF.”

Obviously, fans and critics weren’t happy with the photo. Many thought it was poorly timed, but others talked about how fabulous she looked. Erika Jayne’s followers didn’t hold back, though.

Another commenter said, “This chick cannot read a room or a situation. Keep burying yourself. Must be pretty satisfied knowing the victims will not probably get a penny back. Sickening.”

And one more, “IDK maybe it’s just me but if my hubby robbed millions I don’t think I’d be so bold … It’s just gross at this point”

What is next for Erika Jayne on RHOBH?

Following the dinner party that went left, Erika Jayne has pretty much seen where everyone stands. The footage being aired now is from earlier this year.

As The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season comes to an end, viewers are waiting to see how things go with the reunion between the ladies. Erika has seen what everyone has said as the show airs, and some of them were surprising.

While things between Erika and Sutton Stracke will never be the same, what you see is what you get with the southern belle. As for Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Lisa Rinna, it will be interesting to see where she thinks they stand.

A lot is happening for Erika Jayne right now, and with more information coming out as the days go on, there’s no telling what will happen to the RHOBH star.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday at 8/7c on Bravo.