Bethenny Frankel claims she knew about Tom Girardi’s legal problems 4 years ago, warned Andy Cohen

Bethenny Frankel said she knew about Tom Girardi’s issues years ago. Pic credit: Bravo

Bethenny Frankel dropped a bombshell on her podcast listeners when she revealed that she knew about Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s financial issues for nearly four years now.

The Real Housewives of New York star even warned Andy Cohen about what was going on. It didn’t stop there, though. Bethenny also had conversations with Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna, two of Erika’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars and friends.

What did Bethenny Frankel claim to know?

On her podcast, Just B, Bethenny Frankel talked about how she knew that things weren’t as they appeared with Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi.

She told listeners that after finding out the crazy amount of money Erika was spending on glam and all of the other things, she asked her then-fiance, Dennis Sheilds, about what was happening. He was also in the same circles as Tom, and he said it wasn’t as it appeared.

The RHONY star said, “Dennis said to me, ‘He doesn’t have it like that. He owes me money. He owes me half a million dollars. I know this other guy he owes a million and a half dollars. He doesn’t have money. He owes everybody money.”

According to Frankel, it was widely known in the legal world, especially among the best of the best. Around then, she decided to give her one-time boss and friend, Andy Cohen, the heads up. She also contacted Erika Jayne’s makeup artist as well.

Erika Jayne and RHOBH

Despite appearing on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Bethenny Frankel hinted that Erika Jayne was “semi-demoted” due to her legal issues.

The reunion was recently filmed, and RHOBH viewers are interested to see how it went down and whether Andy Cohen asked the tough questions as he claimed he did.

This season, there have been plenty of WTF moments, especially as Erika has talked about her situation with the ladies. From Tom Girardi’s car accident to the confrontation of the burglars, each episode that airs appears to have more questionable stories.

Whether Erika Jayne will return for another season remains to be seen. She may need the money to continue living life, but will Bravo ask her back? RHOBH viewers seem to have mixed reactions about it, but ratings determine what happens in the business.

Bethenny Frankel has been in the know since “2017 and 2018,” and she is letting her Just B listeners know that people in the world around Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne knew they didn’t have that kind of money to spend.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.