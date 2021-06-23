The ongoing legal drama over ex-husband Tom Girardi has reportedly taken a toll on Erika Jayne financially. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has seemingly fallen on tough times as the legal battle over her ex-husband’s alleged embezzlements plays out.

Lawsuits against Tom Girardi have reportedly drained both him and Erika financially.

Erika is previously said to have relied on a $40,000-a-month “glam squad”, who helped her with everything fashion and beauty related and made sure she always looked stunning.

But while Erika had been making an effort to maintain her looks for as long as possible, the financial woes are apparently taking their toll and she has now reportedly been forced to drop them.

According to reports, she got rid of the team before she was spotted this week pumping gas without her usual glammed-up fashion.

Photos showed Erika at the gas pump wearing eccentric sunglasses, no makeup and sporting frizzy hair.

She looked visibly annoyed as she stood beside a brunette woman. Erika wore a simple T-shirt that read “billionaire boys club” and leggings.

Erika Jayne maintains her innocence

RHOBH viewers are divided over whether they think Erika knew about her husband’s alleged criminal activity.

Erika maintains she is innocent, however others claim she filed for divorce to protect their assets.

The lawyer who is working on a case against Tom Girardi also apparently wants to take Erika down with him.

After the release of the documentary The Housewife and The Hustler, Jay Edelson says he intends to prove that Erika is guilty of not only knowing about of but being involved with stealing money from Tom’s clients.

“We believe we’re going to be able to prove that Erika was incredibly involved in not just the law firm, but also, he was loaning money to her company, tens of millions of dollars to her company,” Jay Edelson said on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast.

“And we think that money came from client funds,” he continued. “And we’re going to look into all of that. And that’s all going to be, you know, part of proof that we showed to a jury — that she was knee-deep in this fraud, and she can say, ‘Oh, she didn’t know anything about it.’ And I think that’s going be hard for to convince a jury of.”

Erika’s divorce will play out on RHOBH

Erika and her costars from RHOBH have revealed that her divorce will play out on the series and fans will see Erika struggle emotionally.

Currently on the show, Erika’s friends just got wind of Erika’s divorce and are about to see her for the first time since the news broke.

The RHOBH cast arrives at Sutton Stracke’s Paris themed event and begin anticipating facing Erika.

Then, at the very end of the episode, Erika makes her grand entrance.

In previews for the upcoming episode, Erika addresses the divorce. She claims she didn’t think it would happen the way it did and that she thought she would be with Tom until he died.

RHOBH viewers will have to wait and see the rest of Erika’s explanation for themselves.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.