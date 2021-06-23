RHOBH: Erika Jayne reacts to unflattering gas pump pictures that have gone viral

Erika Jayne claps back after viral photo. Pic credit:Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is going viral on social media once again, but this time it’s not about her legal woes. Who knew that a simple stop at the gas station could cause so much internet fodder? But that’s exactly what’s been happening with the blond beauty after she was seen pumping gas while dressed down in casual attire.

Apparently, Erika –who is known for being glammed up in designer duds– shocked the world when she appeared makeup-free, wearing sneakers, leggings, a t-shirt, and a pair of sunglasses with her hair in its natural state.

The photo went viral and became the subject of several memes on social media. While the reality TV personality looked perfectly normal, it was certainly not the way we’re used to seeing her, and many are presuming that Erika had to fire her glam squad amid her legal woes.

However, the Beverly Hills Housewife saw all the hoopla regarding her gas station photo and she responded.

Erika Jayne reacts to viral photo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star couldn’t possibly avoid seeing the countless memes that spawned from her gas station photo that quickly went viral after it started making the rounds on social media.

Some social media users enjoyed seeing Erika looking less than her usually glam self– amid allegations that her estranged husband Tom Girardi has taken millions of dollars from victims to fund their lavish lifestyle.

Erika has been getting a ton of backlash, especially after the recent release of the Hulu documentary The Housewife and the Hustler. As the Beverly Hills Housewife continues to post glamorous photos on Instagram, people have continued to comment on the fact that Erika does not seem remorseful. However, critics appeared happy to see her looking quite unflattering in these latest gas station images.

However, despite the nasty comments the 49-year-old is rolling her eyes at the controversy surrounding her casual attire and she took to Twitter to comment.

She wrote in part, “Please be in full glam when pumping gas. Apparently it’s a big deal.”

As you can imagine, her comment elicited a few nasty comments in retort, although there were some fans in the comments coming to Erika’s defense.

Erika Jayne calls out the ‘snakes’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has actually been tweeting up a storm recently. After commenting on the viral photo she stayed on Twitter all night chatting with fans.

Erika also commented on the constant articles about her life that have been leaking to the press and attribute that to a few “snakes” in her camp that have been “feeding bad info” to the press.

The Painkiller singer had a lot to get off her chest this morning and she sent off a series of tweets including this latest one about the snakes! She didn’t name anyone in particular but it does appear to be someone in her circle.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.